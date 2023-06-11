Things You Probably Didn’t know About ‘Big Brother’s Tommy Bracco

Tommy Bracco is well-known for his portrayal of Spot Conlon in the Broadway show Newsies. Not to mention, he also placed 5th in Season 21 of the reality competition show ‘Big Brother.’

Thomas Bracco was born on August 8, 1990 in Staten Island, New York City. He attended Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School for the Performing Arts, and took acting and dancing classes at Chazz Palminteri and Star Struck Dance Studio, respectively.

Not to mention, the 32-year-old reality TV star also trained at Dale Brown Musical Theatre Intensive. Portraying the character of Spot Conlon in the Broadway musical Newsies marked his acting debut.

Thereafter, Tommy landed a couple of roles in films and television shows, as well as played the role of Giulio in the stage production, Pretty Woman: The Musical. In more recent news, he got engaged to now-fiancé Joey Macli, whom he has been dating for over two years now.

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, Tommy shared how he felt after proposing to Joey, expressing:

“We’re both so over the moon with happiness!! It was the perfect day and the engagement went so smoothly!”

The actor also spilled the tea about his first date with Joey, recalling:

“Before I even met Joey in person, I felt different about him. I still remember the excited feeling I had driving from Staten Island to the Bronx for our first date. Literally, the second I sat down at the table, I knew he was The One.”

And now that we’ve gotten to know a bit more about the talented hottie that is Tommy Bracco, let’s also do a run-through of the moments when he served THIRST, shall we?

