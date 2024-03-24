Thirsty: “Find Me This Pit Crew Member’s IG Or I’ll Drown Myself”

You’ve got to love the attention to detail fans of RuPaul’s Drag Race have – especially when there’s a hunky new pit crew member on the scene.

In the latest episode of the drag-tastic series, the queens were tasked with creating their own t-shirts, riffing on the iconic 1980s Tammy Faye Baker t-shirt “I ran into Tammy Faye at the mall.” To do so, the queens applied liberal amounts of make-up to their faces in a 15-minute window, then had to smear their faces on the chests of this week’s pit crew.

Advertisement

One new pit crew member inspired particular thirst among viewers like this X (formerly Twitter) user, who wrote, “Hey not to be dramatic, but if one of you doesn’t find me this pit crew member’s IG I’ll drown myself.” Plenty in the Twitterverse agreed with his assessment. At this writing, more than 24,000 had liked the tweet.

Advertisement

And it wasn’t long before the woofy mystery man showed up in the thread identifying himself as New York City-based Michael Joseph Massetti. According to his social media, he’s a fitness coach and content creator (yes, he has an OnlyFans). He also has a charitable bent as the first items in his link.bio are to The Trevor Project, Protecting Marine Wildlife, and Coalition for Rainforest Nation, so there’s a big heart under that hairy chest.

Related: Down Under Pit Crew Is Now A Hashtag #PitCrewDaddy

You can follow Mr. Massetti and all his furry goodness on Instagram, and see even more of the buff and bearded big guy on Twitter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement