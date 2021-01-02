This Couple’s Journey Began Thanks To ‘Rent’: Here’s Why

Throughout the course of Instinct’s Couple Series we have met partners that are just starting out all the way to ones that have been together long before Instagram, Doja Kat and the Kale craze were even a thing.

The focus today is on the latter side of gay relationships as we highlight Drexel (right) and Timothy (left), our first duo to be profiled in 2021!

Drexel & Timothy have a long and illustrious history with one another that began thanks to a very popular Broadway show. They’ve remained deeply in love since then while dealing with challenges along the way including the idea of having kids and how tough 2020 was thanks to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Read more about their beautiful love story below.

How did you two initially meet and was it love at first sight?

Drexel: It’s going to sound slightly made up, but we actually met doing a production of Rent together a decade ago as Tom Collins and Angel opposite each other. All the time spent together definitely accelerated things but we have different versions of who pursued who first, though. Hah!

What is your favorite thing to love about each other?

Drexel: Tim and I have very different personalities and ways of navigating life. He and his fearlessness came in at a much needed time for me in many ways that I’ve always been grateful for and so it’s my favorite thing to love about him.

Timothy: My favorite thing to love about Drexel is that he always puts family first. He will move mountains to make sure that I have everything I need/want. I love how ambitious he is. He finds what he wants and goes after it and doesn’t stop until he gets it. He always knows how to make me feel better. Whether that’s with ice cream, a date or a hug.

Are you monogamous or in an open relationship? How do you make either work?

Drexel: We’ve been monogamous for just over a decade. Like any relationship, it doesn’t come without it challenges, fights, situations and experiences – it’s taking all those experiences and being able to grow through them both as individuals and as a couple.

What has COVID been like for the two of you? Has it brought you closer together?

Drexel: Like everyone it’s been a hard few months. We’ve been fortunate that we’ve been able to keep our jobs and work constantly through this time. Thankfully, we’ve been able to stay sane enough to get to the end of the year, while learning how to get through really wild situations like a pandemic together.

Has the topic of adopting or having kids via surrogate ever come up?

Drexel: It did early on in our relationship. We agreed that for us, we’d rather have nieces, nephews and godchildren which we’re lucky to have.

What is the best advice you would give to anyone who is looking for love out there but hasn’t found it?

Drexel: There is always time. Expand your circle and throw away the notion of a “type”. Find the person who makes you a better person and stick with them. Relationships are more than “love”, they’re also partnerships and take a lot of work. Everything happens for a reason, and trust – it will happen.