This Crush Ain’t Going Away… Not After THESE Photos

David Archuleta was just 16-years-old when he placed second during American Idol’s seventh season. Now, he’s a 31-year-old man and that is evident from recently released, shirtless photos!

Archuleta is currently starring as Joseph in Tuacahn Amphitheatre’s production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Taking this theatrical role isn’t much of a stretch considering the singer made headlines last year when he came out publicly but stated he struggled to balance his sexuality with his steadfast faith in the Lord.

The show, originally created by Andrew Lloyd Weber, is running now until the end of October in Utah. Archuleta is slated to star as Joseph until the beginning of September.

The crooner’s last album, Therapy Sessions, was released independently in February 2020. He was forced to cancel a promotional tour earlier this year due to a hemorrhaged vocal cord and vocal nodules.

Could David bowing out of the production a month earlier signal new music and a new tour? Only time will tell!

For now, take at his shirtless photos, released exclusively through Broadway World.

Sources: Broadway World, MJ’s Big Blog