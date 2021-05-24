This Is Spacey’s 1st Role Since Allegations Of Sexual Misconduct

Academy Award winner Kevin Spacey will play a ‘sex abuse investigator’ in his first acting role since sexual assault accusations derailed his career nearly four years ago.

The Oscar winner will appear in an Italian drama titled, The Man Who Drew God, which will also star Vanessa Redgrave.

Redgrave’s husband, Franco Nero, will direct the film as well as star as a blind artist falsely accused of sex abuse, according to The Independent.

Spacey will reportedly play a detective investigating the wrongfully accused artist.

“I’m very happy Kevin agreed to participate in my film,” Nero told ABC News. “I consider him a great actor, and I can’t wait to start the movie.”

Kevin Spacey ‘to play sex abuse investigator’ in acting comeback https://t.co/jdyLttrySq — The Independent (@Independent) May 24, 2021

In the fall of 2017, Spacey experienced a slew of allegations of sexual misconduct which brought his career to an utter and complete halt.

Broadway and TV star Anthony Rapp (RENT, Star Trek: Discovery) claimed Spacey assaulted him at a party at Spacey’s New York City apartment in the 1980s when Rapp was 14-years-old.

Nearly 20 men accused Spacey of sexual misconduct during his time at London’s Old Vic Theatre between 1995 and 2013.

An anonymous massage therapist levels charges of sexual impropriety but the accuser died before a court could decide the matter.

And prosecutors in Massachusetts dropped charges against Spacey in 2019 in regard to allegations of groping an 18-year-old at a Nantucket bar in 2016. The case was dropped when the accuser invoked his 5th Amendment rights.

The 21-year-old man accusing Kevin Spacey of groping in a Nantucket bar in 2016 invoked his 5th Amendment rights while testifying Monday. The alleged victim was in court over a missing cellphone that he claims captured the incident. Here's Dean Reynolds https://t.co/GSmvVb7HY6 pic.twitter.com/YbxWxerkyT — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) July 8, 2019

In response to the allegations, Spacey was dropped from his acclaimed Netflix series House of Cards. He was also replaced in the 2017 drama All the Time in the World. Christopher Plummer was tapped to reshoot all of Spacey’s scenes in the already-completed film and went on to score an Oscar nomination for his performance.

In a video message recorded last year, Spacey said experiencing his career coming to a “grinding, screeching halt” led him to ask himself, “If I can’t act, who am I?”

“I only valued and defined myself through work, that’s who I was,” said Spacey. “If that wasn’t going to be a possibility anymore then who am I? If all I’m left with is just me?”

Although he’s kept a low profile, for the past three years he has shared video messages on Christmas Eve, sometimes (perplexingly) in the persona of his House of Cards character.

Let Me Be Frank https://t.co/OzVGsX6Xbz — Kevin Spacey (@KevinSpacey) December 24, 2018

According to IMDB, The Man Who Drew God will be released in Italy on October 5, 2021.

(source: The Independent)