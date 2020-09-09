Anthony Rapp’s Suing Kevin Spacey For Sexual Assault

From widely reported allegation to legal court battle.

Former House of Cards actor Kevin Spacey is back in the news today, and this time it’s because one of his many sexual assault accusers is now officially suing him. According to TMZ, Rent and Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp is suing Kevin Spacey for the 1986 altercation between the two. Rapp filed the suit in New York City.

According to document records, obtained by TMZ, the alleged incident happened at a party at Spacey’s Manhattan home. At the time, the two actors were both performing on a Broadway production of Precious Sons. Rapp, who was 14, says that Spacy made aggressive passes at him such as grabbing his butt, lifting Rapp onto a bed, and laying over his body. Rapp states that he was scared and ran into a bathroom. The teenager then left the party.

But that’s not all, there is another plaintiff in Rapp’s lawsuit, however that plaintiff has decided to remain anonymous. The second plaintiff says that he was also 14 when he had an unwanted interaction with Spacey. The John Doe says that while studying as an acting student, Spacey’s repeatedly attempted to have sex with. Despite trying to dodge these attempts, the two ultimately engaged in intercourse and oral sex, according to document records.

This isn’t the first time that we’ve heard about a younger Anthony Rapp and Kevin Spacey. Rapp originally came public with these statements back in 2017. The actor also received victim-blaming pushback for his statements. That then led to a series of sexual assault accusations and court cases against Kevin Spacey. All of that spurred Kevin Spacey into coming out publically as gay.

Since then, there has been a continual influx of new information about Kevin Spacey, his plummeting career, and the sexual assault cases/accusations targeting him. From being edited out of film projects, to getting cut from Netflix shows, to strange YouTube videos, sexual assault accusers dying, and more.

We’ll keep you updated as the story continues to unfold.

Source: TMZ,