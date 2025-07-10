Three Charged After Homophobic Slur Incident in Provincetown

It was a typical summer evening in Provincetown: the breeze was salty, the vibes were high, and somewhere on Commercial Street, a drag queen was probably doing a death drop in heels. Tourists were juggling soft-serve and shopping bags. The soundtrack? Donna Summer, obviously. Then—like a record scratch you didn’t ask for—a car tore through town, and suddenly the air was filled with slurs, air horns, and a whole lot of ugliness.

RELATED: Trump Administration to End LGBTQ+ Youth Suicide

Advertisement

Welcome to the July 1 incident that has locals and visitors shaking their heads, clutching their pearls, and calling for real consequences.

Meet the Accused

The ringleaders (allegedly) are Ryan Mahimtura of Framingham, Henry Ward of Hudson, and an unnamed minor also from Hudson. All three are facing two counts of disorderly conduct, and according to Provincetown police, that may just be the start.

RELATED: ‘Hetero Awesome Fest’ in Boise Draws Crickets, Not Crowds

If convicted, they’ll have the honor of being remembered not for their summer glow-up or lobster rolls, but for driving through one of America’s most LGBTQ+-friendly towns yelling slurs like it’s 1952.

A Pattern, Not an Episode

Advertisement

What’s more chilling than a car full of teens weaponizing air horns? The fact that this isn’t an isolated incident.

Just one day earlier, on June 30, Chris Kostka—a local and beloved member of the community—was walking home from a friend’s when a black Lexus pulled up on Bradford Street near Howland. Three white men in their 20s or 30s jumped out and beat him.

“They used a homophobic slur during the attack,” police reported. “I’m fine, but everyone, always stay vigilant,” Kostka said in a video posted on social media. “You never know what can happen, no matter where you are. Like, I’m in P-town, and this happened.”

Advertisement

Kostka’s statement has become a rallying cry in town. P-town is supposed to be a sanctuary, a sliver of glittery safety in an increasingly hostile national climate. That a hate-fueled attack could happen here is both heartbreaking and galvanizing.

The Town Responds: Unity With A Side of Sass

“These events are disturbing, and we share the fear and discomfort they are causing in our community,” said Town Manager Alex Morse. “The Town and the Provincetown Police Department are taking these incidents very seriously and are actively investigating.”

And they are. Town leaders held a community safety forum this week, drawing residents and visitors together in a show of unity stronger than any air horn. They shared safety tips, took questions, and made one thing absolutely clear: this is not a town that tolerates hate.

Advertisement

“Over the last several days, we haven’t let this series of events dim the light in Provincetown,” Morse said. “I’ve seen a lot of joy in the last few days, and I think it’s important that despite what we’re up against with the national dialogue and the demonization of vulnerable groups, that we’re still able to smile and to laugh and enjoy each other’s company.”

The town is also exploring whether civil rights and hate crime charges are appropriate.

And while the legal system works its way through all the air-horn blaring nonsense, Provincetown remains what it has always been: fiercely queer, deeply resilient, and unwilling to let a handful of bigots steal the show.

Advertisement

As one resident told town leaders at the forum: “All I have to say to the town manager, to the chief and your team is thank you for demonstrating that our lives matter.”

Because in Provincetown, darling, the only thing louder than hate is love—and maybe the occasional whistle from a shirtless drag performer on a bike.

Source: WCVB and Boston