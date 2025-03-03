Tim Kruger Dies at 44 in Tragic Home Accident

Tim Kruger, the beloved gay adult film star, entrepreneur, and pioneer in the industry, has tragically passed away at the age of 44. His death, described as a “tragic yet simple accident at home,” was confirmed by the official website he co-founded, TimTales.

News of his passing quickly spread across social media and was formally announced on TimTales, the gay adult entertainment platform he built alongside his longtime business partner, Grobes Geraet, in 2009.

Tim Kruger, Who Was He?

Advertisement

Born Marcel Bonn in Düsseldorf, Germany, Kruger made a lasting impact on the adult film world as an actor, director, and producer. He entered the industry in 2006 and, just three years later, launched TimTales, which became one of the most recognized names in gay adult entertainment. His distinctive presence, entrepreneurial spirit, and commitment to authentic, passionate content earned him a devoted fanbase and deep respect within the industry.

Heartfelt Tribute from His Partner and Co-Founder

A touching statement on the TimTales website confirmed Kruger’s passing, expressing deep sorrow at the loss of a man known not just as a star but as a cherished partner and friend.

“To the public, he was the ultimate ginger pornstar; to me, he was a sweet, caring partner of over 20 years and my best friend. He touched the lives of everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.”

The statement also addressed the speculation that often follows the passing of adult performers:

Advertisement

“Tim’s death was a tragic, yet simple accident at home. There were no drugs involved, no foul play, and no indication of suicide. Though my heart is shattered, I take comfort in the memories he left behind. And I know he died knowing he was deeply loved.”

The post concluded with a heartfelt farewell:

“Rest peacefully, my love. There will never be another like you.”

While the statement was unsigned, the deeply personal tone suggests it was written by Geraet himself.

Tim Kruger leaves behind an enduring legacy—one built on passion, authenticity, and love. His influence on the industry and the community he helped shape will not be forgotten.