Tinder Recommends A “Social Distance” Over COVID-19

Now even dating apps and hookups are getting canceled because of the coronavirus.

Things have gotten more intense around the subject of COVID-19. Flights are being canceled, health centers and airports are being closed down, international tv shows like The Amazing Race have postponed filming, films like Disney’s Mulan have canceled screenings in countries like China, events like DragCon have been delayed, and more. And now, even dating apps are feeling the pressure.

According to the Hill, Tinder has released a warning to users. The app company warned users to be careful during this intense coronavirus outbreak.

“Your wellbeing is our #1 priority,” read the in-app ad that linked to the World Health Organization (WHO)’s information about the virus.

“Tinder is a great place to meet new people. While we want you to continue to have fun, protecting yourself from the coronavirus is more important,” the ad continued.

In order to protect yourself, Tinder recommended being proactive with preventive measures like washing hands, carrying hand sanitizer, avoiding “touching your face,” and maintain a “social distance in public gatherings.”

At the moment, Tinder is the only dating app to address the coronavirus outbreak. Gay hookup/dating apps like Grindr, Jack’d, or Scruff have yet to release a comment. In addition, Hinge, another general dating app, said that it does not plan to share coronavirus information within the app.

Perhaps Hinge has the right idea, as social media users have commented on the irony of Tinder asking users to keep a “social distance.” Some others have also commented on how the virus has already affected the dating habits of users.

I was talking to a man on tinder and I told him I was traveling and he said “with this corona virus!?” Then unmatched me Dating is maybe the most fun thing I’ve ever done. — nicole byer (@nicolebyer) March 5, 2020

#tinder protecting us from Corona virus but not stds 💕 pic.twitter.com/H4hI6cTJVs — Abby (@abbyyloouu) March 3, 2020

Will these apps see a similar delay in usage as the above-mentioned events and entertainment content? We’ll see and we’ll probably see soon.

