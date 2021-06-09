Tokyo’s Recommending Olympians NOT Use Condoms?

What a tease!

The Tokyo Games are getting closer, and preparations are underway for the 11,000 competing athletes who will soon touch down in Tokyo, Japan. But with that many athletes locked away in the Olympic Village. There are some precautions that have to be set in place. Though one precaution is coming with the advice to not use it.

In order to protect the athletes from themselves, STIs, accidental pregnancies, and more, the International Olympic Committee is planning to hand out 160,000 free condoms to the athletes. But according to VICE, the committee and those in charge of the Tokyo Games are discouraging athletes from actually using the condoms. They do so citing the COVID-19 risks.

“Our intent and goal is not for athletes to use the condoms at the Olympic Village, but to help with awareness by taking them back to their own countries,” the IOC said, according to Tokyo Sports.

COVID-19 safety guidelines for the athletes include staying at least two meters away from each other. In addition, they’re restricted from shaking hands or hugging. But, will they find a way anyway?

Concerns over Olympians getting it on started in 1988 because of the AIDS epidemic. Ever since then, condoms have been supplied to Olympic athletes. Back in 2016, officials for the Olympics in Rio, Brazil gave 42 condoms to each and every athlete. Then 2018’s Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea saw each athlete receive 37 condoms.

And as much as you’d think that would be enough for each athlete, it sometimes isn’t. During the 2000 Sydney Summer Games, organizers had to order in an additional 20,000 condoms after initially passing out 70,000 total condoms to the athletes.

“Although no one really knows what led to this huge jump in Olympic sexy time, some believe it’s due to the emergence of dating apps,” Elite Daily wrote in 2018. “The truth is, the facade perpetuating nothing but wholesome happenings in the Olympic Village first began to crumble way back in the 1992 games.”

American Snowboarder Jamie Anderson told U.S. Weekly in 2014 that the Sochi Winter Olympics were hard to focus on because of “Tinder in the Olympic Village [being] next level.” She eventually had to delete the account in order to “focus on the Olympics.”

With that in mind, we highly doubt that the IOC’s advice on not engaging in sex will work. But, hopefully, the athletes will at least use the many condoms at their disposal.

Source: VICE, Tokyo Sports, Elite Daily, U.S. Weekly,