Tom Daley in Drag? Oh, He Really Said “Let Me Serve”

We’ve seen Tom Daley take on plenty of roles over the years: Olympic diver, businessman, husband, father of two, avid knitter, crocheter, host, social media pro, and probably about 17 other things we’re forgetting. But there is one role we absolutely didn’t know we needed until now: Tom Daley in drag.

And, darling, he can absolutely serve.

Tom Daley and Plastique Tiara looks flawless in a new video. https://t.co/reHxd25VKK — Drag Base (@DragBasee) October 4, 2026

From Father to Mother

Thanks to RuPaul’s Drag Race and All Stars alum Plastique Tiara, we finally get to see what Tom might look like after a proper drag transformation. In a YouTube video titled From Father to Mother, Daley revealed that he had always wanted to try “getting into drag,” making this his first official attempt.

And if you’re going to do drag for the first time, you might as well go all the way.

Tom didn’t exactly dip his toe into the glitter. He dove headfirst into the transformation, which included the all-important eyebrow glue stick. Because commitment is commitment, babe.

Perhaps the most Tom Daley thing about the entire experience? While getting painted, powdered, glued, and transformed, he was still knitting. Of course he was.

Honestly, we’d expect nothing less.

READ: Meet the Drag Queen Turning Up the Heat and Making Fans (and Other Queens) Blush

Tom Daley Has Some Surprising Receipts

While Plastique worked her magic, Daley also casually dropped some seriously unexpected facts about his younger years.

Back in high school, Daley specialized in three subjects: Math, Spanish, and Photography. And if you’re thinking photography meant taking a few pictures at the local fair or documenting whatever mildly interesting thing happened around town, think again.

Daley ended up working with Italian Vogue and even photographed Kate Moss.

Kate. Moss.

Casually dropping that into a drag transformation video is a very different kind of flex, but we’ll allow it.

READ: Tom Daley Put His Bedazzled Bum on a Boat

From Terrified to Totally Obsessed

Interestingly, Daley admitted that his first exposure to drag queens actually scared him. The fear wasn’t necessarily about the queens themselves, but rather the stage and the possibility of being thrown into the spotlight.

“There was always this like terror that you’re going to get called out to go onto stage,” the former Olympic diver explained.

And honestly? Relatable.

But then came RuPaul’s Drag Race, and something clicked. Tom started watching, became obsessed, and eventually went from being terrified of the stage to sitting in a drag chair with Plastique Tiara turning him into a whole new person.

We love a character arc.

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The avid knitter has already been a guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK versus the World, so perhaps this was simply the next logical step. Judge by day, drag queen by… whenever the wig is on?

Whatever the occasion, we’re here for it.

Now, Tom, about that drag name. We have suggestions.