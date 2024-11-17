TikTok’s most-followed drag queen and fan favorite from RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 11 and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 9, Plastique Tiara, recently completed the Plastique Tiara: Asia Tour, dazzling audiences in Manila, Bangkok, and Singapore with her stunning hair, makeup, costumes, and dance performances. However, it was after these shows that her out-of-drag persona, Duc Tran Nguyen, made headlines for different reasons. Visiting local drag clubs, Duc went viral, capturing everyone’s attention and hearts. Not only did Plastique leave audiences blushing, but Duc also had fans swooning and kicking their feet. Swoon!

Vietnamese-born Plastique Tiara, known offstage as Duc Tran Nguyen (or Trần Nguyễn Thanh Đức), recently turned heads and even left fellow drag queens swooning when he appeared out of drag wearing a blue button-down shirt and a pair of nerdy glasses at a club in Manila, Philippines. But it was his captivating stare that really had the club-goers blushing and swooning! In the viral video, Duc can be seen sitting among the audience, smiling and exuding college campus crush vibes with his effortlessly handsome, nerdy look. Just imagine walking into that club and catching him looking right at you—I’d probably forget how to breathe!

The 27-year-old drag queen spoke exclusively with Mega Magazine and shared how drag has been an integral part in discovering her true self and finding that balance between being in drag as ‘Plastique Tiara’ and being out of drag as ‘Duc Tran Nguyen.’

“I was never confident in myself outside of drag until I found it. When I started to transition into my drag persona, that made me realize that my power in drag is available to me out of drag, too.”

Plastique Tiara’s duality is truly a force to be reckoned with, but it wasn’t always that way. For her, drag began as a gateway to discovering confidence—not just as a queer individual but as a person overall. Today, the RuPaul’s Drag Race alum exudes self-assurance both in and out of full hair, makeup, and costume. Thanks to drag, she found her inner strength, and now, she embraces her identity wholeheartedly, striding confidently through life in whatever persona she chooses to embody.

“I’m trying to level the two—me in and out of drag—because I’m just as powerful and confident in both.”

With almost 12 million followers on TikTok, the creative genius that is Plastique Tiara has shown different facets of her life getting ready and unready in front of the camera. She’s come a long way from her beginnings as a drag queen. More recently, she came home to her roots in Vietnam, visited her childhood home, and joined her grandma in spending time with the kids in the orphanage. The drag queen is not only beautiful outside, because her heart is equally as majestic as she is.

“For a part of my early years, I never thought I would find happiness, let alone be able to bring it to others. This trip grounded me and reminded me of what truly matters.”

In conclusion, Plastique Tiara says doing drag should be for yourself, not for fame, not for clout, but for yourself. Once you figure out who you truly are, everything else falls into place. Check out some of Plastique Tiara’s best duality moments on Instagram below!

I mean, with Plastique Tiara, you can date or be friends with both the football player and the cheerleader!

…and my personal favorite:

Source: Mega Magazine