Tom Hardy Looks Super Cute As Race For Next James Bond Heats Up: See Photos

Tom Hardy appears to be embracing his delicious daddy side as he ages. The hunky 43-year-old was spotted with a beautiful female friend in London on Thursday where his face looked that much more handsome with his salt and pepper beard on full display (see photos HERE).

He cut a casual figure while out and about as he rocked a multi-colored jacket and khaki pants. His best accessory, however, was that cheeky grin of his that has left millions of his fans feeling some kind of way about him over the years. Translation: he’s hot as hell.

Tom has been the name on everybody’s lips lately due to the growing speculation over who will replace Daniel Craig as James Bond. The Vulcan Reporter claimed back in September that he’s the one who will be taking on the iconic film role after his fellow Brit excelled as him in movies like Skyfall.

Hold up though because nothing has been officially confirmed in regards to this matter. There are still a ton of other names out there, notably Idris Elba and Charlie Hunnam, who are rumored to be vying for this part as well.

“I would be so flattered and honored to be considered to play James Bond as an Englishman,” Charlie told People in an interview earlier month. “But my intuition tells me that I shouldn’t be waiting for that phone call to come. I think there are many people ahead of me on that list.”

There’s also Michael Fassbender in this super sexy group. Michael is primarily known for his work in films like 12 Years a Slave and Shame, the latter of which put him in an elite category of celebrity men with massive packages.