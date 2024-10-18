Troye Sivan Gives Influencer Vinny Hacker Lap Dance During ‘Sweat Tour

‘Rush‘ and ‘Angel Baby‘ singer Troye Sivan is currently co-headlining the ‘Sweat Tour’ with Charli XCX of Brat Summer, performing songs from their latest albums, Something to Give Each Other and Brat, respectively.

Troye turned up the heat when he brought sizzling hot influencer Vinnie Hacker on stage for a sultry lap dance to the tune of ‘One of Your Girls‘ in front of an “intimate” crowd of roughly 17,000 people! Wearing a simple white tank top, Hacker strutted onto the stage with confidence sitting on a chair that was waiting for him in the middle of stage while Sivan, who was dressed in a body-hugging corset and gloves, swayed his hips and knelt in front of Hacker before eventually giving Hacker a nice little lap dance, all while belting out his own song. Phew! Talk about a hot performance!

Troye Sivan brings out Vinnie Hacker for a performance of ‘One Of Your Girls’ at the Sweat Tour in LA.pic.twitter.com/y5gmPgwq0t — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 17, 2024

Photo Credit: @PopBase (X)

If you don’t know who Vinnie is, the model and influencer boasts an impressive following: almost 5 million on Instagram, 15 million on TikTok, and nearly a million on X. He’s known for posting shirtless photos showcasing his extensive tattoo collection. At 22 years old, Vinnie has also made waves in the fashion world, posting for brands like Ralph Lauren, Yves Saint Laurent, Burberry, Hugo, Gym Shark, and many more.

Troye and Charli XCX have been bringing out guests on tour with Kesha and Tate McRae coming out before Hacker was called on stage. With that said, Hacker came onto his X account and said:

“Sorry u guys didn’t get a better guest but I tried my hardest 💯 regardless it was fun and the crowd was amazing :)”

Oh don’t worry Vinnie, it looks like the screaming crowd had as much fun watching you as you had getting that lap dance from Troye! While you’re here, check out some of Hacker’s hottest Instagram moments:

