Troye Sivan Suddenly Sparked a Twink Debate Nobody Saw Coming

Troye Sivan is 31, shirtless, sweaty, and apparently still causing the internet to have a full-blown identity crisis over one very important question: Can a man be a twink past 30?

The singer recently posed alongside Sam Nivola for New York Magazine’s inaugural Men’s Style issue, giving us the kind of steamy fashion moment that practically begged the gays to start debating terminology. The internet, naturally, did not disappoint.

One comment declared, “Troye is a 31 year old man. He’s not a twink.” Another asked, “Isn’t Troye too old to be twink?” Meanwhile, someone else cut straight to the point with, “they’re having a twink off.”

And honestly? We need to discuss.

What Exactly Makes a Twink?

The twink industrial complex has apparently reached the point where we need a committee, a dictionary, and possibly a gay Supreme Court.

Traditionally, “twink” has been used within gay culture to describe a young, slim, often youthful-looking man. But, as with most gay terminology, the definition gets a little fuzzy once you actually start applying it to real people.

Because what happens when the twink turns 30? Does his membership card expire? Is there a ceremonial handoff to the next generation? Does someone from the Gay Council arrive at his apartment and confiscate his crop tops?

Sivan certainly seems to have escaped that imaginary deadline.

The New York Magazine shoot, featuring Sivan and Nivola alongside Christopher Abbott, Mike Faist, Elliot Page, and Marlon James, has already given the issue plenty to talk about. But apparently, two shirtless men standing next to each other was all it took to turn fashion editorial into the gay Olympics.

READ: Troye Sivan Tops, Wears a Jockstrap, and Looks Great Doing It

Meanwhile, Sivan Is Busy Being a Pop Star

While the internet debates his twink credentials, the singer has more important things to do, like dropping new music.

The singer recently released Party, accompanied by a medieval-themed music video that somehow manages to include Madonna and Sir Ian McKellen. Because apparently, subtlety was never invited to this party.

The new dance-pop track is part of the buildup to Troye’s upcoming album, She’s the Best. In the video, Sivan mouths along to Madonna’s Music, giving us another delicious little reminder that this man knows exactly where his pop influences live.

And there may be even more Sivan coming our way soon.

The Twink May Be Coming to the Stage

Sivan is set to perform at Apple Music Hall on October 13 as part of the venue’s inaugural run of shows. Elton John is scheduled to open the series on September 28, marking his first live UK performance in nearly three years.

So, whether you call him a twink, a twink-adjacent pop prince, or simply Troye being Troye, one thing is clear: 31 has never looked quite so controversial.