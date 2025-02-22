Sam Nivola: The Rising Star of The White Lotus

Photo Credit: HBO

If you don’t know Sam Nivola yet, that’s about to change. The 21-year-old actor is making a splash in the latest season of The White Lotus, filmed in the stunning landscapes of Thailand. Sam plays Lochlan Ratliff, the youngest (and possibly most mischievous) sibling in the wealthy Ratliff family, alongside Patrick Schwarzenegger and Sarah Catherine Hook. This role is a big deal for Nivola, marking his most high-profile project yet.

Advertisement

RELATED: What Secrets Will Unravel at The White Lotus In Season 3

But acting isn’t new for Sam. It practically runs in his veins. His mother, Emily Mortimer, is an award-nominated actress you might recognize from Scream 3, Shutter Island, and Mary Poppins Returns, while his father, Alessandro Nivola, is an acclaimed actor with a Tony nomination and a SAG award under his belt. Together, his parents even co-founded King Bee Productions. Talk about an impressive Hollywood lineage.

Advertisement

RELATED: Is White Lotus’ Latest Season Exploring the Incestuous Route?

Born on September 26, 2003, Nivola spent his early childhood in Notting Hill before moving to New York, where he attended the artsy and unconventional Saint Ann’s School. He later went on to Columbia University, proving he’s got both talent and brains. His acting career has been steadily building, with roles in Eileen, Maestro, White Noise, Doll & Em, andThe Pursuit of Love.

Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sarah Catherine Hook and Sam Nivola get photobombed by show dad Jason Isaacs | #TheWhiteLotus Season 3 pic.twitter.com/sPhmnlXXNo — Deadline (@DEADLINE) February 11, 2025

Advertisement

RELATED: LOOK: ‘White Lotus’ S3 Is Even More Star-Studded with These Additional Actors!

However, The White Lotus is set to be his true breakout moment, following his role in Netflix’s The Perfect Couple, where he shared the screen with Hollywood heavyweights like Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, and Dakota Fanning. Oh, and did we mention he also walked the runway for Miu Miu during Paris Fashion Week in 2023?

Advertisement

RELATED: Meet the Men of The White Lotus Season 3

Now, if you were wondering whether Sam is single—he’s not. He’s dating actress Iris Apatow, the daughter of Hollywood power couple Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann. The couple made things Instagram-official with a series of cute photos, including shots of Iris visiting Sam on set in Thailand. Swoon.

Advertisement

RELATED: ‘White Lotus’ Season 3: Skin, Drama, + Nude Awakenings for Jason, Patrick, + Sam

So, what’s next for Nivola? With his undeniable talent, famous family, and growing star power, there’s no doubt we’ll be seeing a lot more of him. Stay tuned—this rising star is just getting started.

Sam nivola o baby Shawn Mendes que eu amo 🤌🏻❤️‍🩹 https://t.co/AY8hWmGgPf pic.twitter.com/8VpGzhgp4q — Pimple boy😛 (@boy_pimple) February 18, 2025

The White Lotus Season 3 airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO, with new episodes streaming on Max weekly from Sunday, February 16, to Sunday, April 6.