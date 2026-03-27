Trump Says He’s Popular With Gay Voters—But Is That Really True?

President Donald Trump is once again making headlines—this time for comments about LGBTQ voters that have raised eyebrows across queer spaces. In a recent interview with Jesse Watters, Trump covered everything from international politics to his own public image. But it was his remarks about “the gay vote” that quickly caught attention.

🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 Trump: “I did very well with the gay vote.” “I even played the gay national anthem for my walk-off!” “No republican ever got the gay votes like I did.” https://t.co/nE510DMqqA pic.twitter.com/394w7WddOW — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) March 26, 2026

“No Republican’s Ever Gotten the Gay Vote Like I Did”

Trump confidently claimed he has unprecedented support from LGBTQ voters.

“No Republican’s ever gotten the gay vote like I did,” he told Watters. “And I’m very proud of that. Perhaps it’s because I’m from New York City, I don’t know.”

He referenced campaign moments meant to appeal to queer audiences, including playing the Village People classic YMCA during rallies and performing alongside Village People at one point during inauguration events. Trump said he “did very well with the gay vote” since they played what he claims is the “gay national anthem” leaning into the song’s long-standing association with queer culture. But while visually campy and nostalgic, many LGBTQ viewers are skeptical of whether dancing along to YMCA translates into meaningful political support.

Trump ends his rally with a LIVE performance of ‘YMCA’ by the Village People. pic.twitter.com/b1NMg21bk5 — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) January 19, 2025

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Laughter, Rumors, and Raised Eyebrows

The conversation also veered into international politics. According to reporting from The New York Post, Trump reacted to unverified claims about Mojtaba Khamenei’s sexuality, whom he referred to as “Ayatollah Jr.” He reportedly found the suggestion “hilarious” and could not stop laughing according to sources.

“Did the CIA tell you that Ayatollah Jr. is gay?”@POTUS: “They did say that… I think a lot of people are saying that — which puts him off to a bad start in that particular country.” pic.twitter.com/Gd5miHN6vQ — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 26, 2026

For many queer observers, this kind of reaction highlights a broader issue: the trivialization of sexuality for laughs. As the LGBTQ community knows all too well, jokes at the expense of queer identities can be damaging, especially when delivered by world leaders.

The “YMCA” Effect Isn’t Enough

Trump’s use of YMCA as a cultural bridge to queer audiences continues to be a talking point. While the song is iconic and undeniably camp, many LGBTQ voters stress that allyship involves more than performance or nostalgia.

Many LGBTQ voters stress that allyship involves more than performance or nostalgia; it requires policies, protections, and concrete support that address the community’s real needs.

Not One “Gay Vote”

Trump’s framing of LGBTQ voters as a unified bloc is misleading. The community spans a wide spectrum of identities, political beliefs, and priorities. Some LGBTQ individuals support Trump, many oppose him, and others focus on issues like healthcare, housing, or anti-discrimination protections.

By claiming a monolithic “gay vote,” Trump oversimplifies the political reality and ignores the diversity of queer experiences.

So… Is Trump Popular With the Gays?

Trump’s assertions about his LGBTQ support—paired with YMCA performances and jokes about foreign leaders—spark lively debate in queer spaces. For many LGBTQ audiences, the question isn’t whether a politician can play the right song; it’s whether they take the community seriously.

Ultimately, Trump’s interview with Jesse Watters reinforces one key truth: flashy gestures may grab headlines, but the LGBTQ community is watching closely—and applause alone does not equal allyship.