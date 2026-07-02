Trump and the Royal Family Both Managed to Miss the Point of Pride

Trump and the Royal Family found themselves at the center of separate LGBTQ+ controversies just as Pride Month was drawing to a close, leaving many advocates wondering why two very different institutions managed to spark similar frustration within days of each other.

While the stories have little to do with one another, both prompted renewed conversations about what meaningful support for LGBTQ+ communities actually looks like.

The Fight Over “Press 3” Isn’t Over

The Trump administration recently announced plans to restore the “Press 3” option on the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, the specialized service created to connect LGBTQ+ young people with counselors trained to understand their unique experiences. At first glance, that sounded like great news.

The complication is that The Trevor Project, the nonprofit that helped launch the specialized LGBTQ+ crisis service in July 2022 and has supported nearly 1.6 million contacts over the past three years, may not even be eligible to participate in the program’s return.

The reason is procedural but significant.

The organization overseeing 988 services is currently accepting applications only from crisis centers that are active members of the 988 network. Because the Trump administration previously ended the LGBTQ+ specialized service, The Trevor Project is no longer considered an active provider, effectively shutting the organization out of the very program it helped build.

The organization has also expressed concern that any restored version of “Press 3” could exclude transgender and nonbinary youth in order to comply with President Donald Trump’s January 2025 executive order regarding gender identity.

“We are grateful to see preliminary indication that the 988 Lifeline’s LGBTQ+ youth specialized services may be reinstated,” Trevor Project CEO Jaymes Black previously said. “However, we remain skeptical.”

Black later added that the larger concern is whether the restored service by the Trump administration “may exclude transgender and nonbinary youth entirely.”

The issue matters because awareness and use of the specialized crisis service grew substantially after its launch, with more than half of surveyed LGBTQ+ young people recognizing the resource and many relying on it during periods of anxiety, depression, or suicidal thoughts.

Meanwhile, Across the Atlantic…

The Royal Family also found itself facing criticism during the final days of Pride Month, though for an entirely different reason.

The Royal Family’s official social media accounts shared photographs of Queen Camilla meeting author J.K. Rowling at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

According to the Palace, the discussion centered on a shared love of books and encouraging young people to read.

On its own, the meeting might have seemed routine.

The timing, however, caught many people’s attention.

Rowling has become one of the world’s most polarizing public figures because of her views on transgender issues, leading many LGBTQ+ advocates to question why the meeting took place during Pride Month.

The criticism was heightened because only weeks earlier, King Charles had announced that the U.K. government intends to move forward with legislation banning conversion therapy, something LGBTQ+ campaigners have sought for years after repeated political delays.

For some observers, the Palace’s public meeting with Rowling felt inconsistent with that broader message of inclusion.

RELATED: King Charles on UK Conversion Therapy Ban, Rod Stewart Said What About Trump?

Symbols Matter

Neither story changes existing laws overnight.

Neither instantly reshapes LGBTQ+ rights.

But both demonstrate how symbolic decisions can carry enormous weight.

Whether it’s uncertainty surrounding specialized mental health services for LGBTQ+ youth in the United States or criticism over who is publicly celebrated during Pride Month in the United Kingdom, advocates say these moments send messages that extend well beyond a single headline.

As Pride Month came to a close, many hoped the conversation would be about celebration.

Instead, Trump and the Royal Family ensured it ended with difficult questions about support, representation, and what genuine allyship looks like when it matters most.