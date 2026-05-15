Rod Stewart Allegedly Calls Trump a “Ratbag.” Praises King Charles.

King Charles III may not usually be the first name people think of when discussing LGBTQ+ progress, but after this week’s King’s Speech, many queer Britons are cautiously feeling something they have not felt in a while: hope.

During the annual speech outlining the U.K. government’s legislative priorities, Charles announced that the Labour Party plans to move forward with legislation banning conversion therapy practices.

And honestly? People have been waiting years to hear those words.

According to reporting noted by The Independent, the speech included the line:

“My Government will bring forward a Bill to speed up remediation for people living in homes with unsafe cladding and a draft Bill to ban abusive conversion practices.”

An addendum later clarified that the proposed ban would apply to attempts to change both sexual orientation and gender identity, making it trans-inclusive.

That detail matters enormously.

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LGBTQ+ Advocates Have Heard Promises Before

For many LGBTQ+ people in the U.K., the announcement feels both exciting and emotionally exhausting because this is far from the first promise made by British politicians on the issue.

As reported by The Washington Blade, advocacy group Stonewall previously criticized the government over repeated delays surrounding conversion therapy legislation.

In fact, this reportedly marks the fifth time in eight years that British leaders have promised action on banning conversion therapy.

That is a very long time to keep hearing “soon.”

Since 2018, multiple governments have publicly stated they intended to outlaw the practice once and for all, yet legislation repeatedly stalled or disappeared into political limbo.

So while many LGBTQ+ activists welcomed the announcement, there is still understandable caution surrounding whether this will finally become reality.

Still, having the commitment formally included in the King’s Speech gives the issue major political visibility and signals that the government intends to prioritize it legislatively.

Rod Stewart Also Had Thoughts About Charles This Week

In a completely different but equally entertaining royal-adjacent moment, Rod Stewart also made headlines while praising Charles following the King’s recent U.S. visit connected to the King’s Trust event at the Royal Albert Hall.

Speaking to Reuters, Stewart applauded Charles’ diplomatic remarks and appeared to reference Donald Trump while joking:

“You put that little ratbag in his place.”

🇬🇧🇺🇸 Singer Rod Stewart praised the King of England Charles III for putting Trump in his place during his recent visit to the USA. – Hello, sir! I dare say that in America you were at your best. Magnificent, simply magnificent! And you put this little bastard in his place… pic.twitter.com/ufFz5Omok9 — RusWar (@ruswar) May 13, 2026

The singer seemed particularly amused by Charles’ comments referencing the importance of checks and balances in democratic systems during a congressional address.

Charles noted:

“Executive power is subject to checks and balances.”

According to Stewart, the message may have flown directly over certain people’s heads.

“Exactly, that’s it,” Stewart added. “It went right over his head.”

A Rare Moment of Optimism

Royal speeches are not usually the centerpiece of queer political conversations. But this week, Charles unexpectedly found himself at the center of one.

And while LGBTQ+ communities have every reason to remain cautious after years of stalled promises, there is still something undeniably meaningful about hearing conversion therapy described publicly as abusive practice from one of Britain’s most visible institutions.

For many LGBTQ+ people, especially younger generations growing up in increasingly hostile political climates worldwide, moments like this matter.

Because progress is not always loud. Sometimes it arrives through legislation, persistence, public pressure, and finally hearing powerful people acknowledge what queer communities have been saying for years.

Conversion therapy is not therapy.

And after nearly a decade of promises, Britain may finally be inching closer toward officially saying so in law.