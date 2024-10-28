Tyler Henry’s Supernatural Abilities are Gay

Netflix’s Life After Death and Life From the Other Side host Tyler Henry says having supernatural abilities is akin to being gay.

In an exclusive interview with them magazine, Tyler spoke about the parallels of being a clairvoyant to being a member of the LGBTQ+ community. He spoke about simultaneously figuring out his sexuality and gender identity and figuring out how to use his abilities as a 10 to 13-year-old, at the time, expressing:

“My sexuality, my sense of self, my gender identity, of course, was all being put into perspective.”

It’s safe to say that many of us are privy to the feeling of being different, for whatever reason that may be. This so-called ‘difference’ in society is not lost on Henry, sharing that being a ‘medium’ was actually less familiar than being gay to those around him.

“I found that, if anything, it [being a clairvoyant] helped [me] in that I was able to have more courage in being true to who I was on some level.”

He adds:

“If anything, I think people were familiar with gay people. They weren’t so familiar with mediums. So there were different challenges in different aspects.”

He also talked about how his supernatural abilities has helped him connect people, who are a part of the LGBTQ+ community, with loved ones who have already departed.

One of his most notable moments as a Clairvoyant was when he helped connect RuPaul with his father. Henry shares that connecting the living with those who have passed creates an extension of what we think is an opportunity that has already passed. His abilities allow earthly beings, who are alive, to move forward and to move on from things that are burdensome.

“We often think, when someone passes, that’s it. Our opportunity to find closure kind of ends there. But we find in these moments of meaning that there are opportunities to grow.”

Tyler has been on-demand! With over 700,000 people waiting in line to be connected with the ‘other side,’ how does he handle his busy schedule?

“I definitely try to be as present as I can possibly be…I’m so thankful with where my life is, but I fully know it could change in an instant and I never lose sight of that.”

You can argue that clairvoyants aren’t real. You can argue spirits aren’t real; there will always be skeptics. So how does Tyler approach people who are adamant about the supernatural world? He says the disbelief towards clairvoyants can be akin to and can be understood by the LGBTQ+ community explaining:

“I think a lot of LGBT people can relate to that sentiment of: ‘You don’t have to understand me, but just love me for who I am.’ As a medium, I think, in many respects, it’s very similar: I don’t understand this ability. I don’t claim to know what happens in the entirety when we die. I still am not sure about God. There’s so much I don’t know that people assume I claim to have the answer to. So I just encourage personal exploration of consciousness.”

Whatever the case may be, there's nothing wrong with keeping an open mind. Who knows you might want to connect with someone in the afterlife one day?

