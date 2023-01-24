Tyler Posey Opens Up About LGBTQ+ Representation in ‘Teen Wolf’

The highly anticipated ‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’ is nearing its release date, and Tyler Posey talked all about reprising his role as Scott McCall in a recent interview with Attitude.

Tyler came out as queer and sexually fluid in 2021,and the actor directly credits Teen Wolf for helping him “accept” who he is “with no shame.”

The show definitely helped not let the subject die in my head. It was constantly there and it was constantly being accepted,” he says. For me, it was easier to not be ashamed about what I was going through. I was just instilled with this idea of acceptance for who I am.”

Moreover, the actor talked about LGBTQ+ representation in ‘Teen Wolf,’ stating that the show was “ahead of the times.”

“I watch it now as an adult and I’m like, ‘Wow, we were really ahead of the times.’ We were really inclusive and tried a lot of LGBTQ storylines, and make them really natural and not shove it down anyone’s throat. It wasn’t like, ‘Hey, we’re doing a gay storyline. Everybody watch,’” he stated.

Posey further expressed,

“It was like, ‘Look, this is normal. This is a part of everyday life.’ And we just tried to make it feel natural and normal, and I think that’s something that everyone gravitated to. I think there are a lot of storylines [in other shows] that really emphasize, ‘Hey, we’re doing something gay look at this.’ But I don’t know if that kind of attention is perfect for making it seem relatable. We just did it. It is what it is, this is it. Here it is. And it’s just natural and normal. I think that’s one of the reasons why we were able to attract that audience because it was just natural and normal.”

The 31-year-old actor admitted that he has always wanted to return to the ‘Teen Wolf’ franchise after the series ended.

“Every day I dreamt about it, I had nightmares about it, I always wanted it. Just like the fans, I loved the show. I think we all needed to take a little bit of a break. We did 100 episodes in five years or so, it was a lot. It was nice to take that break and then remember why I loved the show and why I loved the character,” he shared.

Posey also opened up about his experience coming back to ‘Teen Wolf’ expressing,

“It was incredible. It was the greatest thing in the world. I love it, I love the show, I am happy with this character, the script, the storyline, and the concept, and I’m excited for more if there is more. Hopefully, we can do more, and people like it enough to want more. It was surreal. It was the best. I love playing this role. I love doing it with these people.”

As per Paramount+, ‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’s synopsis reads:

“When a terrifying new evil emerges, Scott McCall (Tyler Posey) and the rest of his pack return to Beacon Hills. Scott rounds up the Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and other shapeshifters of the night. With the help of his new allies, trusted friends, and the return of a long lost love, Scott and his pack just might stand a chance.”

‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’ is set to premiere on Paramount+ on January 26.

Source: attitude.co.uk