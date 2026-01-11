Tyra Sanchez Says She Plans to Sue RuPaul’s Drag Race

Tyra Sanchez, the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 2, has announced that she intends to take legal action against RuPaul, Michelle Visage, and World of Wonder (WoW) Productions. In a detailed Facebook post, Sanchez outlined her allegations, shared her perspective on events spanning more than a decade, and connected the legal claims to her upcoming documentary project.

Source: Fundraiser by James Ross | Road To Thee Race

Tyra, who has also used her government name James Ross outside of drag, framed the legal action as the culmination of years of alleged mistreatment following her Drag Race win.

As of January 6, no official lawsuit had been filed in court, according to Star Observer. Representatives for RuPaul, Michelle Visage, and World of Wonder have not publicly responded to Tyra’s statements.

Who Is Tyra Sanchez?

Tyra rose to prominence in 2010 after winning the second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race. At the time, the show was still establishing itself as a cultural force within LGBTQ+ media.

Following her win, the drag queen gradually distanced herself from the Drag Race franchise. Over the years, her relationship with the show, its producers, and parts of its fan base has been marked by tension, public disagreements, and controversy.

Tyra Sánchez will always be the winning and crowned queen of that season. 👑 pic.twitter.com/eOduDy0mi0 — ᴘʟᴇʙᴇ ᴄᴜʟɪᴄʜɪ (@Plebe_Culichi) January 8, 2026

Her recent statements represent one of her most detailed explanations to date of why she believes the Drag Race machine has caused lasting harm to her career and well-being.

In January, Tyra faced renewed criticism following the death of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne. Sanchez referenced a 2020 tweet from The Vivienne that had mocked her during a past Drag Race dispute.

After The Vivienne’s passing, SanTyra responded with a remark that many viewed as insensitive, prompting backlash across social media. RuPaul appeared to weigh in by posting a throwback clip from RuPaul’s Drag Race showing him jokingly pretending to slap Sanchez during an acting challenge. While no explanation accompanied the post, it was widely interpreted as a response.

Sanchez then replied online with a brief message directed at RuPaul, further escalating the public exchange.

What Sanchez Says the Lawsuit Is About

In her Facebook post, Sanchez states that she plans to sue RuPaul, Michelle Visage, and World of Wonder for several legal claims, including:

Intentional emotional distress

Defamation

False portrayal

Interference with future economic opportunities

Sanchez alleges that these actions were not isolated incidents, but part of a sustained pattern that damaged her reputation and made it difficult for her to secure work within the entertainment industry.

These claims have not yet been tested in court and remain allegations.

Claims Involving Michelle Visage

Sanchez points to comments Michelle Visage made in 2010 shortly after joining RuPaul’s Drag Race as a permanent judge. During promotional appearances for Season 3, Visage reportedly said she would have fought for Raven to win Season 2 had she been on the judging panel.

According to Sanchez, those remarks helped create a long-standing narrative that her win was undeserved. She claims this perception led to ongoing harassment and professional exclusion.

Sanchez also says that Visage privately acknowledged regret for those comments years later but never issued a public clarification or apology.

DragCon, Police Reports, and Media Coverage

Sanchez’s statement also addresses incidents tied to DragCon, the fan convention produced by World of Wonder.

She alleges that during DragCon 2017, a panel question approved by production staff was intended to embarrass her publicly and reinforce negative perceptions. The following year, World of Wonder reportedly contacted law enforcement regarding an alleged threat connected to Sanchez.

While the investigation did not result in charges, Sanchez argues that widespread media coverage caused lasting reputational damage by portraying her as a public safety concern.

Reality TV Storylines and Public Perception

Another central issue in Sanchez’s claims is how Drag Race and its spin-offs have referenced her in later seasons.

She cites moments on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars where jokes or comments involving her name were aired, which she believes reignited harassment and reinforced harmful narratives.

Sanchez also criticizes more recent Drag Race-related moments that, in her view, reopened debates about the legitimacy of her Season 2 victory.

The Documentary and Fundraising Effort

Alongside her legal plans, Sanchez is producing a documentary project titled Road to Thee Race. The 12-part satirical memoir is described as an exploration of fame, identity, and the personal cost of participating in the Drag Race franchise.

The project positions itself as an act of reclamation rather than reconciliation. As of publication, the GoFundMe campaign had reached approximately 85% of its fundraising goal, raising $1,185 of the $1,400 target.

Where Things Stand Now

At present, Sanchez has not formally filed a lawsuit, and no court documents are publicly available. RuPaul, Michelle Visage, and World of Wonder have not issued public responses.

For now, Sanchez’s account offers a detailed perspective from a former Drag Race winner who believes the franchise that elevated her also contributed to her professional isolation.

Whether the dispute advances into the legal system remains to be seen. What is clear is that the conversation surrounding Drag Race, accountability, and the long-term treatment of its contestants is once again back in the spotlight—and the LGBTQ+ community is paying close attention.