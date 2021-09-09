‘U.K. Hun’! The Dolls of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’ Get A Premiere Date

Your autumn just got a little more glamourous. Coming directly from the U.K., the dolls of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK are about to arrive and are hitting the runway officially on September 23rd, 2021. The 3rd installment of the massively successful franchise will air on WOW Presents Plus on (staring September 23rd) at 11am PT / 2pm ET in the US and select territories worldwide, day-and-date with the BBC3 airing. The judges table will also welcome the familiar faces we have come to love, with RuPaul, Graham Norton, Alan Carr, and Michelle Visage all returning for Season 3.

This year’s dolls appear to be having a raucously good time in the trailer, doing everything from hitting the stage to taking to the dance floor. As previously reported, this year’s dolls include the returning from Season 2 fire-haired Veronica Green, as well as the first-ever cis-gender queen to hit the Drag Race workroom (and self-proclaimed “celesbian”) Victoria Scone.

Kicking off September 23rd, 2021 at 11AM PT/ 2PM ET ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’ will air in the US and in select territories exclusively on WOW Presents Plus, day-and-date with its local airing on BBC3 in the UK.

Follow Drag Race UK on Instagram