Vampire Lestat Hits the Road: Blood, Rock, and Revenge!

AMC’s Interview with the Vampire is officially getting a glow-up: welcome to Vampire Lestat, the series that’s finally letting Sam Reid’s Lestat step into the spotlight and tell his side of the story. And judging by the brand-new teaser trailer, he’s not just shining; he’s dazzling, chaotic, and absolutely unapologetic.

Set to premiere this summer on AMC and AMC+, the new season adapts Anne Rice’s classic novel of the same name. Lestat isn’t just recounting his life—he’s forming a rock band, hitting the road, and transforming his centuries of drama into a full-blown musical autobiography. If season two was your guilty pleasure, season three promises a revenge album level of emotional release… with plenty of fangs, glitter, and crowd-surfing chaos.

Rock ‘n’ Roll Meets Vampire Drama

For the uninitiated: after being, well, “murdered-ish” by Louis and Claudia, Lestat (Reid, serving operatic flair) isn’t just back—he’s here to make sure everyone knows exactly how he feels. His tour isn’t just musical—it’s a theatrical spectacle, a glam-rock romp through the highs, lows, and blood-soaked heartbreak of his life.

The teaser gives fans exactly what they want: shirtless Lestat leaping into adoring crowds, indulging in drug-fueled parties, and delivering every line like a rock god with a fanged twist. Louis, of course, isn’t far behind, lurking in the audience and giving viewers that “I’m-watching-you-still” energy, while Daniel Bogosian’s documentary filmmaker character captures all the chaos.

Behind the salacious stories, vicious rumors and leather pants is a vampire. #TheVampireLestat premieres this summer on AMC and AMC+. pic.twitter.com/GqOY3xZETW — The Vampire Lestat (@AMCsAnneRice) February 13, 2026

And because this is Lestat we’re talking about, the season will also include haunting “muses” from his past—ghosts of lovers, friends, and rivals who remind him (and us) that immortality comes with baggage… and sometimes drama heavier than any amp.

Musical Moments You Can Actually Listen To

A glam rocker is nothing without his songs, and AMC is delivering. Series composer Daniel Hart crafted multiple singles tied to the series, with the first, Long Face, already released as a lyric video back in July 2024. Fans can expect the music to be fully integrated into the story, making Lestat’s blood-soaked revenge both emotional and bopping.

Stream it. Scream it. 🤘#LongFace by the notorious band #TheVampireLestat is available NOW wherever you listen to music. pic.twitter.com/3IEIUldCTP — The Vampire Lestat (@AMCsAnneRice) February 13, 2026

It’s a bold move, blending narrative storytelling with the structure of a rock album. Think “memoir meets tour diary, with fangs”—and yes, it absolutely works. Lestat’s voice, Reid’s commanding performance, and Hart’s music promise to give us one of the most extravagantly queer-friendly musical experiences of the summer.

Remembering Where It All Left Off

If you need a refresher: season two, which aired in May 2024, followed Louis and Claudia as they traveled across Europe, encountering vampiric theater nerds in Paris’ infamous Théâtre des Vampires. There, Assad Zaman’s Armand entered the scene, introducing a coven messier than your most chaotic brunch, while Lestat’s influence haunted every scene—even when he wasn’t physically present.

Critics fell in love with season two, awarding it a 98% certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Praise centered on the lush cinematography, the hypnotic performances, and a script that managed to be heartbreaking, darkly humorous, and, yes… thoroughly horny.

Now, with Lestat front and center, the third season promises to be even wilder, with all the melodrama, glamour, and unapologetic charisma we’ve been waiting for.

Prepare for the Ride

So, mark your calendars and get ready to scream… or swoon. Vampire Lestat is coming this summer to AMC and AMC+, and it’s serving fangs, glitter, and rock-star energy in equal measure. Between Reid’s magnetic performance, Hart’s pulsating soundtrack, and a story dripping with revenge, passion, and vampire drama, this season looks set to be a decadent thrill for LGBTQ audiences and vampire enthusiasts alike.

If you’ve ever wanted your romance, rock music, and supernatural intrigue rolled into one glittering, blood-streaked package, well… your vampire has arrived.

