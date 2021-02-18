VH1 Gives Us A Peek At How ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ S13 Filmed This Year

When most queens audition for RuPaul’s Drag Race, they are anticipating going up against their fellow performers-and sometimes themselves-in a consistently high pressure competition. This year though, the queens of Season 13 had another saboteur to battle; the challenges of filming a reality show during a pandemic. On Friday February 26th, VH1 airs RuPaul’s Drag Race: Corona Can’t Keep A Good Queen Down to give us a behind the scenes look at how both the queens and production crafted a truly amazing season while at the same time, dealing with the challenges our world presented this year.

The special (courtesy of the producers at World of Wonder) will include “unseen footage and personal stories from the queens capture the resilience and ingenuity of the beloved series filmed during unprecedented times”. The special captures the raw emotions that surround this truly once in a lifetime experience and captures the experiences from all aspects; the combination of hope and anxiety of the early days, creative challenges prepping and executing the show, and ultimately, the sense of celebration and gratitude.”

The queens of Season 13 now have the legendary distinction of being one of the first productions to be shot during COVID-19. RuPaul’s Drag Race–Corona Can’t Keep A Good Queen Down shows intimate interviews with the Season 13 contestants, footage that has never been seen until now, casting reels, and still photography from the set. While new protocols might have been in place, that didn’t stop some of Drag Race famed extended family from joining Season 13. Cynthia Erivo, Nicole Byer and Loni Love all appeared, and in a true pinch-me moment for the queens, acclaimed actresses Anne Hathaway and Scarlett Johansson both appeared remotely this season.

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Corona Can’t Keep A Good Queen Down airs Friday, February 26h at 8PM ET/PT on VH1