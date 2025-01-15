Villads Raahauge Jensen Comes Out with Heartfelt Post

“I am gay. Three words that should, in reality, be easy to say, but for many years, I’ve been afraid to be open about it,” says Villads Raahauge Jensen who came out with a heartfelt post on Instagram on January 12.

Villads Raahauge Jensen is a 28-year-old professional handball player from Denmark who has long contemplated coming out—deliberating on the logistics of when and how to do so, and wondering whether his story would be accepted by his teammates, coaches, fans, and the public. He feared that coming out might alter the course and trajectory of his cherished handball career.

“Those who know me also know that handball has always been my first priority in all aspects of my life. But the thought that the entire narrative about who I am as a person would change solely because of my sexuality has been something I didn’t dare take a chance on. “

There are very few professional athletes who openly identify as part of the LGBTQ+ community. Unfortunately, this reflects the reality that being gay in sports is still considered taboo by many, and even Villads doesn’t deny this:

“Being gay in sports is, in many ways, still a taboo, without me really knowing why. I just know that, for me, it has been very difficult to be open about who I am.”

Villads admits that many of his close friends and family have always known about his sexuality, but a part of him was still being kept in the closet because he wasn’t completely out. The professional handball player shares that he wishes he had come out sooner, and even if many of those close to him already knew, coming out publicly helps him to become more like himself.

“When I told the club and my teammates last week, it was, of course, received entirely positively. And even though my closest friends have known for some time and my family has always known, it is still scary to share something you’ve kept secret for so long. Hiding a big part of who you are from almost everyone makes it so that you can never truly be 100% yourself.”

The professional athlete also shares that one of the reasons he’s sharing his story is because he wants to serve as an inspiration to others:

“I hope that, with this post, I can help others and perhaps be a role model that shows it’s okay to be gay in the world of sports. At the same time, I sincerely hope that you will all still see me exactly as the person I have always been. Because yes, I am gay, but I am also so much more than that.

You can read Villad’s entire coming out post in HERE.