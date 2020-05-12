Wait, Ben Platt & Noah Galvin Are Dating?!

Here’s some happy news for you. Ben Platt and Noah Galvin are dating!

Yes, you read that right. Two Evan Hansens are dating. Singer, star of Netflix’s The Politician, and originator of the titular role on Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen Benn Platt is dating former The Real O’Neals star and Evan Hansen successor Noah Galvin. The two revealed this fact on a recent episode of Ilana Levine’s “Little Known Facts” podcast.

During the podcast episode, Galvin said, “Ben and I are dating. I asked him this morning, I was like, are we allowed to talk about this? And he’s like, ‘Don’t go into our nitty gritty, but yeah, people can know.’ It’s still relatively new.”

The two revealed that they have been social distancing together with Kathryn Gallagher, the daughter of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist star Peter Gallagher. Noah Galvin then announced on Instagram that their quarantine group would be hosting a “QuaranTunes” dance party through Instagram Live. You can check out the promotion video and some pictures/clips from the dance party itself down below.

Congratulations to the happy couple! Here’s to hoping for more happy days in the future!