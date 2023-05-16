We Stan Charlize Theron Having Drag Queens Backs, “I’m In Your Corner”

It is time to fight fire with more fucking fire. Yesterday we reported on Beyonce making all the bathrooms on her Renaissance Tour gender-neutral, setting up a confrontation when the tour hits Tampa in August. Thank you, Queen Bey! Today it’s Oscar-winning actress Charlize Theron who is once again proving her allyship with the queer community. I mean, remember when she spent the night dancing and singing along with the queens and patrons at Rise bar in NYC?

As the queer community has asked our allies to start speaking out and standing up for us the North Country actress answered our call. Theron participated in the May 7th Drag Isn’t Dangerous telethon voicing her support for drag queens and her outrage over the manufactured culture war gripping the country. In the video, the Monster actress is surrounded by friends as she boldly states,

“We love you, queens. We’re in your corner. We’ve got you, and I will fuck anybody up who is trying to fuck with anything with you guys.”

We stan both Beyonce and Charlize Theron for their activism. One person definitely not stanning Theron is former Fox News talk show host Megyn Kelly. The Megyn Kelly Show host, 52, threw down the gauntlet taking aim at The Cider House Rules star telling her,

“Why doesn’t Charlize Theron come and fuck me up because I am 100% against her on this.”

Once Fox News trash, always Fox News trash it seems. Kelly didn’t stop there ranting and raving about pedophile this and drag queen that flat-out lying to her viewers telling them, “There are drag queen shows out there that are deeply disturbing and they are happening in front of young children…Understand what we are actually seeing out there which is absolutely the grooming of young children.” As standard from the GOP playbook, no evidence of her false statements was provided. Shocking, I know!

The Advocate previously reported that, “conservatives have conflated nightclub performances by drag queens that tend to be geared toward an adult audience and the experience of attending a drag brunch or Drag Queen Story Hour, where drag performers entertain those audiences in age-appropriate ways.”

Instinct magazine will follow this story as it updates. Here’s hoping Theron takes up the controversial former NBC News journalist on her offer. We liked Kelly so much more in 2020…when she was played by Charlize Theron, who scored an Academy Award for Best Actress, in Bombshell.

(**this post is solely the opinion of this contributing writer and may not reflect the opinion of other writers, staff, or owners of Instinct Magazine.)

Source: The Advocate