Wham!’s ‘Last Christmas’ Tops Global Charts—Are We Surprised? Nope

Forget what you thought you knew about Christmas music—Wham!’s “Last Christmas” just climbed to the top of the Billboard Global 200 for the first time ever, and honey, it’s about time! This 1984 holiday classic has been dazzling us with its irresistible mix of heartache and holiday cheer for decades. If you’re not already playing it on repeat, what are you even doing with your life?

In a world where everything old is new again, Andrew Ridgeley—aka the less-relevant but still very cute half of Wham!—couldn’t be prouder. He told the press, “I’m delighted to learn that Wham!’s perennial Christmas favorite has secured the Billboard No. 2 spot this week.” Translation: It’s an instant holiday classic that hits harder than a strong eggnog cocktail.

And let’s not forget why we’re here: George Michael. Though he’s been gone since 2016, his legacy is stronger than ever, and not just because of his drool-worthy good looks. Andrew also remarked that George would have been “immensely proud” of the song’s enduring popularity—and honestly, who wouldn’t be? A global anthem with staying power? We live for that!

George Michael’s Holiday Legacy: A Gift That Keeps on Giving (and Giving)

Let’s be real: George Michael was Christmas before it became trendy. And now, with “Last Christmas” taking over the charts in 2025, we’re all just dancing around our living rooms in gratitude that this pop legend left us such a holiday bop. His estate, echoing Andrew’s sentiment, added that the song continues to “captivate new listeners around the world.” It’s like we just can’t quit George—no one’s complaining!

But let’s be honest. Whether it’s from the rush of nostalgia or the sheer joy of holiday vibes, we’re all secretly grateful every time “Last Christmas” appears in our playlists. It’s that one holiday song you can’t skip without a serious emotional meltdown. (If you don’t feel that, you’re probably not listening with the right energy.)

And here’s a little thought from me: could it be that the resurgence of the “Last Christmas” trend on TikTok is what really pushed this song up the charts? The app’s viral power has turned old-school hits into new-age bops, and we’ve all seen those videos of people dancing to that iconic beat. Maybe it’s TikTok’s magical algorithm working overtime to remind the world just how fun—and emotional—that ’80s synth-pop goodness can be. It’s entirely possible that the song’s newfound love is thanks to TikTok pushing it right back into the cultural spotlight.

Mariah Carey: The Actual Queen of Christmas (Sorry, George)

Okay, let’s talk about the ultimate Christmas diva: Mariah Carey. Sure, Wham!’s getting their moment, but let’s not pretend the Queen of Christmas is ever going to relinquish her throne. Her “All I Want for Christmas Is You” continues to rake in an outrageous amount of cash, to the tune of about $3 million a year. Yes, you read that right. We’re talking serious coin from a song that has become so ingrained in the holiday season that it’s practically mandatory to hear it on loop in every shopping mall and Starbucks.

Mariah’s song isn’t just a holiday anthem; it’s a financial empire. In fact, it’s generated more than $60 million from streaming royalties alone, and if you think about it, that’s just the beginning. Mariah’s pulled in more cash from her festive anthem than some of us will see in our lifetimes—she’s basically running Christmas as a business, and we love it.

The Real Holiday Miracle: Songs That Keep Giving

We all know Christmas music is supposed to be timeless, but some songs just have that extra sparkle. “Last Christmas” and “All I Want for Christmas Is You” have proven that they aren’t just holiday throwaways—they’re living, breathing cultural events that have us all hitting repeat every year. Sure, Wham! is stealing the spotlight for now, but let’s not forget that Mariah is always watching from her glittering throne, ready to reclaim her crown the moment December rolls around.

So, whether you’re still getting down to Wham! or you’re waiting for Mariah to drop her yearly royalty check, one thing is clear: these holiday classics aren’t just songs. They’re legacies. And we’re all just lucky enough to be living in their world. Cheers to that!

Source: Billboard and Gayety