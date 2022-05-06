Which Queer Reality Show Does Garfield Think Has Absolutely Everything

The Eyes of Tammie Faye actor Andrew Garfield was everywhere last year, in a good way. The recent Best Actor Oscar nominee starred in no less than THREE hit films and is currently earning rave reviews for his role in the Hulu limited series Under the Banner of Heaven, streaming now. In the series, his first in the United States, the 38-year-old actor plays a devout Mormon detective. The Tick, Tick, Boom! actor recently sat down with People magazine as he reflected on his banner year.

In March, Instinct reported on the decades-long friendship Garfield has with other many young, successful British actors. Reflecting on those friendships he said,

“It’s the best. We all had that struggle, me and Jamie Dornan and Charlie Cox and Eddie Redmayne and Rob Pattinson and Tom Sturridge, we were all really scared together that we weren’t going to be able to do this for a living. We all shared in each other’s longing. And we were also bored together.”

Related: Whose Spidey Bulge Was the Biggest?

In addition to The Eyes of Tammie Faye and Tick Tick…Boom! the Silence star also revisited his superhero roots appearing with Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire in the mega-blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home. Wonder which one of his films his friends and family love the most?

“Everyone in my close group really responded to the spirit and the passion of Jonathan Larson in Tick, Tick…Boom! and the giddy, childlike excitement of Spider-Man. Those two things together, there’s a lot of joy there. It’s a pretty cool double whammy.”

The one-time Rupaul’s Drag Race UK guest cites the show as one of his pop culture pleasures, along with Cobra Kai and Everything All At Once saying,

“It has absolutely everything. Every single one of these drag queens are quadruple-quintuple-threat creative people. It’s high art and high entertainment.”

The private actor also discussed dealing with the level of fame he has attained and how he navigates a public life,

“I think it’s a really important question, especially for younger actors figuring out what feels right for them. I really tend not to share anything too personal.”

Under the Banner of Heaven is streaming now on Hulu.

Sources: People