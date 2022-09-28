Will Alyssa Edwards and Tatianna Slay with Rihanna?

This week, Rihanna announced that she will perform the halftime show at the Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona on February 12 and the wigs on gays and girls everywhere have still not returned from orbit. This will be the return of the music and makeup mogul since she last performed publicly at the Grammy Awards in 2018. Her most recent album “Anti” was released in 2016.

Rihanna’s performance will be the first halftime show sponsored by Apple Music, as the N.F.L. enters a new deal that has replaced Pepsi.

With the news of Badgalriri taking the halftime stage, fans have begun imagining what the Fenty founder could have in store. Rihanna has a major repertoire of music including Umbrella, We Found Love, Diamonds, Where Have You Been, Pon de Replay, and Bitch Better Have My Money among so many other chart-topping hits.

This brings curiosity as to who Rihanna will ask to join her on stage come game day. In the past halftime show surprise guests have included 50 Cent, Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, Destiny’s Child, and Missy Elliott.

One performance that fans have been manifesting is the iconic lipsync from RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 2 featuring Tatianna and Alyssa Edwards both slaying to Rihanna’s song Shut Up and Drive. The performance earned the queens a double Condragulations and the chance to eliminate one of the bottom queens. It is arguably one of the Top 10 best lipsyncs in Drag Race herstory.

If you have seen the lipsync, you know that you cannot listen to Shut Up and Drive without replaying their performance in your head.

That is why fans are BEGGING Rihanna to invite Tatianna to join her on stage to slay all the way to the end zone!

When Rihanna brings them out at the Super Bowl to lip sync on stage to Shut Up And Drive… pic.twitter.com/tHfUvRsccH — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) September 25, 2022

if two of the 50 aren’t Tatianna & Alyssa Edwards, we don’t want it https://t.co/bI5fIui1hk pic.twitter.com/9lXsIhwzyG — ray ✨ (@mascarayde) September 27, 2022

Rihanna looking up Alyssa Edwards and Tatianna's lipsync to learn the choreo @AlyssaEdwards_1 @TATIANNANOW pic.twitter.com/2H9d2W0cSm — MrDaveLopez (He/Him/El) (@davidlopez85) September 28, 2022

Starting the campaign for @AlyssaEdwards_1 and @TATIANNANOW to come out during Shut Up and Drive at Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show.

pic.twitter.com/QUpLlRRZc3 — omri (@Omri_Rawrlan) September 25, 2022

When Rihanna brings out Alyssa Edwards & Tatiana to perform shut up and drive pic.twitter.com/bpyoVj8D28 — ᴘᴜʀᴇ | ʜᴏɴᴇʏ (@soberthots_) September 26, 2022

When Rihanna performs Shut Up and Drive, I’m gonna lose my shit and start lipsyching like Tatianna and Alyssa Edwards — J*sh (derogatory) (@kaleurseIf) September 26, 2022

If she brings out Alyssa Edwards and Tatianna for Shut Up and Drive like Beyoncé brought out Kelly and Michelle I swear to god……::. https://t.co/7G50jxwLMK — Ryan Aguirre (@aguirreryan) September 25, 2022

Rihanna performance wish list:

1. New music

2. New music

3. Britney comes out for S & M…

4. And stays for Work instead of wheelchair Jimmy

5. Alyssa Edwards and Tatianna come out for Shutup & Drive

6. She brings out Spider-Man twink and Zendaya to help perform umbrella — 🏳️‍🌈 Alex 🏳️‍🌈 (@alexldurbin) September 25, 2022

I hope Rihanna brings out some of her friends for the Halftime Show. Give me Alyssa Edwards & Tatianna! Welcome to the stage Tom Holland! pic.twitter.com/O53ngJbrbK — Kris Kepler (@kepkris) September 25, 2022

Even Alyssa Edwards herself, is lighting a candle to the drag gods in hope of getting an invite.

Will Rihanna invite Alyssa Edwards and Tatianna to shantay with her on stage? Let’s all synchronize Fenty Beauty compacts in prayer.