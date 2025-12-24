Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams Are All Over Each Other

If you felt a sudden spike in global temperatures this week, no, it wasn’t climate change—it was Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams’ latest GQ photoshoot, and the internet has not known peace since. The shoot, which dropped alongside behind-the-scenes footage, has the gays, the straights, and everyone blissfully confused in between absolutely thirsting for more.

And honestly? Valid.

This wasn’t just a “two hot actors look good in tailored outfits” situation. This was a full-on heated experience. Tongues out. Hands roaming. Shorts being tugged. Abs making surprise appearances. Legs wrapped around waists. The kind of chemistry that makes you pause, zoom in, and whisper, “Oh.”

Behind the Scenes: Absolute Chaos (Affectionate)

The behind-the-scenes clips are where things really spiral—in the best way possible. Connor Storrie, clearly choosing violence, is seen fully committing to the bit with his tongue out, trying to lick Hudson Williams’ face like this is a rom-com directed by chaos itself.

Meanwhile, Hudson Williams is not exactly playing defense. At one point, he’s pulling on Storrie’s shorts and biting the fabric just enough to send fans into a collective meltdown—revealing abs in a way that feels almost… intentional? Strategic? Weaponized?

Add to that Storrie wrapping his legs around Williams’ waist in what can only be described as a cozy but extremely tight embrace, and suddenly this GQ shoot feels less like editorial content and more like fan service carefully disguised as high fashion.

It’s tactile. It’s playful. It’s intimate without being explicit. And it’s exactly why everyone is screaming.

“Can I Be Sandwiched Between Them?” — The Internet Speaks

Naturally, social media combusted immediately. Fans flooded X, Instagram, and every group chat known to man with variations of the same thought: this is too much, and yet not enough. We need to see more of Wililams and Storrie.

One X user summed up the collective mood perfectly, repeating:

“this is not enough. this is not enough. this is not enough. this is not enough. this is not enough…”

Over and over. Like a mantra. Like a prayer.

There were also countless variations of “can I be sandwiched between them,” “this cured my seasonal depression,” and “why does GQ hate my productivity.” The consensus? Lots of skin, lots of grabbing, lots of moments that feel specifically engineered to fuel fan fiction.

And as if the show itself hasn’t already kept us fed.

Why Heated Rivalry Is the Gift That Keeps Giving

All of this lands especially well because Heated Rivalry has been one of the biggest and best surprises TV has given us this year. The show’s fifth episode currently sits at a perfect 10/10 rating on IMDb, which—let’s be honest—is nearly impossible in today’s fandom economy.

The chemistry between Storrie and Williams has always been the engine of the show, but this GQ shoot confirms what fans already knew: the spark doesn’t turn off when the cameras stop rolling. It just… intensifies.

The good news? The show has officially been renewed for a second season. The even better news? The cast is reportedly looking to return for three seasons total, meaning this is not a fling—it’s a long-term relationship.

Season Two: Feelings, Feelings, and More Feelings

If season one was about tension, proximity, and that slow, delicious burn, season two is about feelings. Big ones. Messy ones. The kind that make you stare at your ceiling after an episode ends.

@gq #HudsonWilliams and #ConnorStorrie of #HeatedRivalry might be hockey rivals (amongst other things) on-screen, but off-screen, they’re anything but—even when it comes to going head-to-head in GQ’s Friendship Quiz. 🫂 Read the full GQ HYPE at the link in bio. ♬ original sound – GQ

Fans of Rachel Reid’s Game Changers books already know what’s coming: longing, emotional chaos, and the kind of heated vulnerability that hurts so good. Connor Storrie has even teased that fans should read The Long Game to prepare for what’s next—which is honestly rude behavior, but we respect it.

Expect higher emotional stakes, deeper connection, and yes, somehow, even more heated moments.

So… When Are We Getting New Episodes?

Now for the bad news (sorry, babes). Season two is happening, but it’s not happening immediately.

According to creator Jacob Tierney, speaking with Variety, the writers are just getting started:

“It can’t be the same time next year… it’s going to be a little bit later, but it’s still going to be soon.”

Tierney made it clear that while everyone wants the next season fast, no one wants it rushed:

“I don’t want to put out a rushed shitty second season just because the show is very popular… We’re getting back to work!”

Translation: patience will be rewarded—with quality, feelings, and hopefully more GQ-level chaos.

Until then, we’ll be replaying that photoshoot. Repeatedly. For research.

