With 3 Big Platinum Albums – Where is Jesse McCartney Now?

“I’m going to see Jesse McCartney in concert next week.”

My co-worker’s sentence makes me snap out of the work I’m doing. I haven’t heard anyone mention that name in years, or at least a decade. I vaguely remember being attracted to him as a tween, and I have an even stronger memory of jamming out to his music with my college roommates on the way to a kegger to get absolutely ripped. My co-worker mentioning the actor/singer brought 2008 into 2025 and I felt all sorts of nostalgia. But it also inspired me to hop on the internet, okay mostly Wikipedia, to see with the former boy bander was up to these days. I haven’t forgotten you Dream Street. It happens every time…

When the gold-certified boy band ended after just three years in 2002, Jesse McCartney was the first – and so far, only – member of the group to land on his feet. With an acting background thanks to All My Children, the rising star was able to book a supporting role on the short-lived WB drama Summerland. It followed a woman raising her niece and nephew on the California coast after their parents die unexpectedly. The show was cool, albeit corny, but one thing was for sure – it solidified Jesse McCartney as a teen heartthrob. So, what is one to do when they’re young, hot and popular? Obviously, the correct answer is go solo!

Jesse McCartney signed with Hollywood Records and released three very successful albums in a short amount of time. Those albums were “Beautiful Soul” (#15, 2004), “Right Where You Want Me” (#15, 2006) and Departure (#14, 2008). They were all pushed to platinum-certification thanks to hit singles including “Beautiful Soul” (#16), “Right Where You Want Me” (#33), “Leavin” (#10) and “How Do You Sleep” (#26). I think these achievements are what he’s known for best. He had women and gay men in the palm of his hand for a long time, and now he’s capable of boasting that’s more than just a one hit wonder.

Perhaps this is why he was a competitor on two seasons of singing reality TV show The Masked Singer in 2020 and 2021.

Around this time, Jesse McCartney stepped away from the microphone and got back in front of the camera, or in a different kind of recording booth. He co-starred in horror film Chernobyl Diaries (2012) and had a main role in television shows including Army Wives (2013), Young & Hungry (2015) and Fear the Walking Dead (2016). He also lent his voice to numerous productions including Terrence in a number of Disney Tinker Bell movies, Theodore in the Alvin & The Chipmunk reboot series, Nightwing in DC’s Young Justice and Roxas in cult classic clash Kingdom Hearts. His last role to date was a voice-over role in a 2025 episode of something called Chibiverse.

The slowdown in acting can possibly be attributed to Jesse McCartney finding love, settling down and starting a family. He got engaged in 2019, married in 2021 and the couple welcomed their first child earlier this year. Still, when he’s not being a devoted husband and father, he’s finally back to recording new music. Since leaving Hollywood Records, he’s released two albums and three EPs. His latest EP, Weightless, just hit streaming in September and that’s why he’s currently on tour – to promote the new record. Jesse, now age 38, continues to prove that, well, he’s got nothing to prove. If/when he decides to step back into showbusiness, producers always come calling!

Are you a fan of Jesse McCartney? Have you followed his career after becoming less mainstream? Did you pine for his affection during your younger years? What do you hope for him in the future? Comment all your thoughts and let me know!