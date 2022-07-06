Would You Watch Elliot Page As The Flash?

Some DC fans are getting vocal about replacing Ezra Miller. And the name rising among the discourse? Elliot Page.

Over the past few months, Ezra Miller has been the topic of several headlines and legal troubles. The defamed actor known for their work in The Fantastic Beasts and Justice League franchises has been arrested and charged of second-degree assault, disorderly conduct, harassment, and more. In fact, we wrote up a timeline of all the accusations and arrests since January.

With all the controversy around the actor, a question has hung in the air. What will Warner Bros. do about 2023’s The Flash. Will the film still get released? Will it be moved to streaming? And what will happen to the role after the movie drops? Right now, all fans can do is speculate. But as part of the speculation, fans have one suggestion for a replacement.

Specifically, it was a fan named Lissete Lanuza Sáenz that started the conversation. They tweeted out, “Just want to take this moment to say Elliot Page would make a great Barry Allen, in case there’s ever a need to, you know, cast a new Flash, for whatever reason.”

Just want to take this moment to say Elliot Page would make a great Barry Allen, in case there's ever a need to, you know, cast a new Flash, for whatever reason. pic.twitter.com/61zGO2GKp1 — Lissete Lanuza Sáenz ✨ (@lizziethat) July 5, 2022

Since posting that thought, the tweet has received over 56K likes, 5K retweets, and 2K comments. And many of those comments are people agreeing with the idea.

Actually that wouldn't be a bad idea. Ezra Miller overstayed their welcome. https://t.co/3EXycL2ouv — 🔞Ana~🔞 (@punished_cocoa) July 6, 2022

Ooooh I can definitely see this working. https://t.co/Zt6OvHVWR3 — 🎲🌟flowerbedgrl🌈🐈 (@flowerbedgrl) July 6, 2022

That’d probably work really well, actually. Huh. https://t.co/DtLsnj4OGo — Dyllan the 🧢 (@CaptEpicFail1) July 6, 2022

Flash is canonically the shortest member of the Justice League in the comics. — Patrick Gerard (@PatrickGerard01) July 5, 2022

Though, there were also DC fans who weren’t so happy.

Youve never looked at a Flash comic, have you?

Like, regardless of your thoughts on Elliot Page (enjoyed him in Umbrella Academy, cant think of anything else I've seen him in pre or post transition), saying "He has the look" is just not true pic.twitter.com/SjpAHOyM5P — Mike (@Skilledwarman) July 6, 2022

Here's Barry Allen from the comics. This dude looks nothing like this. Not sure why there's this change in what people thing he should be. He's a very big, strong guy….not a small, skinny little kid. So I completely agree. pic.twitter.com/xyif0VmFNj — Comic Guy Steve (@ComicGuySteve75) July 5, 2022

No chance already ruined umbrella academy dont ruin the flash too — I Am Chameleon (@chameleoncd) July 5, 2022

Elliot Page has just come off the release of season three of Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy. In the season, Page’s character transitioned alongside the actor. In a heartfelt storyline, Victor Hargreeves comes out as trans. Victor is not only accepted by the show’s cast of characters, but he embraces coming into his own as a person. The storyline meant wonders to trans and LGBTQ viewers of the show and generally received praise.

The Academy Award and Emmy Award nominee came out as transgender in 2020. They shared an open letter through social media in which they wrote, “Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life.”

But will having the support of Twitter users help Elliot Page become the next Flash. And does he want the role? And possibly most importantly, will Warner Bros. listen?

Again, the entertainment company has yet to comment on any of the Ezra Miller controversies. The only comment they’ve made so far is to say that they do not currently have plans to replace Miller in The Flash. This makes since, as the film has already finished production and the actor plays multiple roles in the movie (due to the script playing with timelines). But no matter what, the future of the Flash character is hazy. And maybe there’s room for Elliot Page to fill in.