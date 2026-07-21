WTA’s New Sex Testing Policy Shakes Tennis as Trans Women Are Barred

Few things in tennis spark more drama than a surprise upset—unless the WTA rewrites the rulebook. The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) has announced a new eligibility policy that bars transgender women from competing in women’s professional tennis while introducing mandatory sex testing, serving up a decision that’s already generating headlines far beyond the baseline.

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Beginning Tuesday, every player competing in WTA events must undergo testing to confirm their female sex. According to the organization, the policy is intended to “preserve the integrity of women’s professional tennis and maintain fair competition conditions.”

Tennis gets a new eligibility test

Under the updated tennis rules, players will be screened for the SRY gene, located on the Y chromosome and known for its role in male sexual development. The test can be completed through either a blood sample or a cheek swab.

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The policy mirrors eligibility measures adopted by World Athletics and reflects a broader trend among international sports organizations toward stricter sex-based eligibility rules.

The WTA’s statement was no longer available on its website when multiple outlets reported on the policy. According to The Athletic, the organization said it “recognizes that this is a sensitive and complex issue and is committed to treating all players with dignity and implementing the policy in a respectful and thoughtful way.”

The statement also reportedly read:

“This policy distinguishes between biological sex and gender identity, and between biological females and biological males, solely to the extent necessary to ensure that the policy is clear and has its intended effect. There is no intent to disrespect or question the gender identity or the dignity of any person.”

Scientists aren’t all on the same court

Not everyone is convinced the science behind the new tennis requirement is as straightforward as it sounds. Dr. Andrew Sinclair, the professor who first identified the SRY gene, has argued that the test alone cannot determine biological sex.

“All it tells you is whether or not the gene is present. It does not tell you how SRY is functioning, whether a testis has formed, whether testosterone is produced, and, if so, whether it can be used by the body,” Sinclair wrote last August.

His criticism highlights why eligibility rules in elite tennis—and sports more broadly—remain among the most contested topics in athletics.

WTA makes a sharp U-turn for tennis

The decision marks a significant reversal for the WTA. In 2024, the organization allowed transgender women to compete after maintaining testosterone below a specified level for two years.

What’s particularly striking is that there are no publicly known transgender women currently competing on the WTA tour, meaning the policy change arrives despite no known active players being affected at the tour’s highest level.

The move also follows a similar decision by the United States Tennis Association, which barred transgender women from competing in women’s events late last year.

Billie Jean King’s legacy enters the conversation

For many LGBTQ+ fans, this isn’t just another tennis rule update—it’s impossible to separate the announcement from the legacy of the woman who founded the tour.

The WTA was established in 1973 by gay tennis legend and LGBTQ+ trailblazer Billie Jean King, who has spent decades advocating for equality on and off the court. She has also been an outspoken supporter of transgender inclusion.

In 2020, King joined more than 170 women athletes in signing an amicus brief supporting transgender girls and women participating on teams that align with their gender identity.

“There is no place in any sport for discrimination of any kind,” King wrote at the time. “I am proud to support all transgender athletes who simply want the access and opportunity to compete in the sport they love. The global athletic community grows stronger when we welcome and champion all athletes – including LGBTQI+ athletes.”

The WTA’s latest decision lands at the intersection of science, fairness, identity, and inclusion—topics that rarely stay confined to the sidelines. Supporters argue the policy protects competitive fairness, while critics say it raises difficult questions about inclusion and the rights of transgender athletes. As tennis enters another chapter of that conversation, one thing is guaranteed: the debate won’t end when match point is called.

Source: NY Times and OutSports