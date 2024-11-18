Day 1: WWE Got a Lot Gayer! And We Couldn’t Be Prouder!

Wrestling promotion WWE has announced the latest inductee in the company’s ID program: Aaron “Evil Gay” Rourke.

Will he be the next John Cena, Cody Rhodes or Roman Reigns?

Not to be confused with Raw, Smackdown or NXT, ID Program is seen as a developmental support for independent wrestlers. Basically, WWE producers and trainers help independent wrestlers reach their full potential, and if enjoyed enough, the Connecticut based company gets exclusive rights to career signings.

Aaron Rourke makes history as the first out male athlete signed to WWE. Other gay/bisexual men have been signed to the wrestling juggernaut, but they came out publicly after ending their tenure with WWE.

Who is WWE’s Aaron Rourke?

Aaron Rourke, also known as Evil Gay, is a 28-year-old wrestler and performer hailing from Long Island New York. His wrestling career started in 2018 before also tackling the world of tag team action in 2020. This incredible hottie even reached the PWI Top 500 earlier this year at #432.

Since 2018, Rourke has held a number of titles including CW Heavyweight Champion, CAP TV Champion and WrestlePro Silver Champion, all while appearing in a number of independent promotions like Beyond Wrestling, Chaotic Wrestling, GCW and Limitless Wrestling.

He even made dark-match appearances for rival company AEW in 2021 and 2023. [insert dramatic music]

What does he have to say about his WWE signing?

Rourke tells SportsTalk: “I’ve been dreaming of this moment since I was a kid, and I have to thank everyone who has gotten me here. To my doubters and the people who said this couldn’t be possible, thank you because your criticisms and your judgments made me the workhorse I am today. For anyone who has been told that their dreams are too big, let me be the example that you absolutely can.”

https://twitter.com/WWEID/status/1858611955444883607

What’s next after WWE ID signing?

It remains what’s to be seen by Aaron Rourke after his big day. Honestly, I don’t see WWE allowing him to keep the moniker “Evil Gay,” as it may have some backlash with a more mainstream crowd. So, it’s possible he’ll debut in ID with a completely different name. I suggest… Daddy?

It also remains to be seen if he’ll progress through the program and make it to Raw, Smackdown or NXT. However, this is still a historic signing and paves the way for further LGBT performers in professional wrestling.

Way to go, Aaron. Can’t wait to see you on TV one day soon!

Source: SportsTalk, CageMatch, MSN