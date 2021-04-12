Years and Years Releases New Single ‘Starstruck’

Hot off his acting gig in the limited series, It’s A Sin, Olly Alexander is back with a new single. The new single, “Starstruck” is the first to be released since it was announced Mikey Goldsworth and Emre Turkman would be leaving Years & Years, making it a solo project for Alexander.

“Starstruck” was released on streaming platforms on April 8 with the music video dropping on YouTube four days later. Reuniting with Fred Rowson, who directed the short film Palo Santo for Years & Years, the music video shows Alexander looking at a mirror at the beginning of the video and after walking away, his reflection comes out and chases him through a mansion.

Alexander explained to NME the meaning behind the song:

“‘Starstruck’ is about the rush you get when you’re with somebody you’re really into, it’s about holding onto a good feeling and not letting it go. Like most of us, I’ve spent the past year at home, and I wanted to create something super positive and fun for people (and myself) to bop along too. Whatever we’re doing or wherever we are in life, I think we all deserve three minutes of interstellar ecstasy.”

The music video of “Starstruck” can be seen in full below.

Alexander also released a small clip of “Starstruck” in a video on his TikTok account on March 29 as part of the #starstruckchallenge, which invites followers to “show off their finest post-lockdown glow-ups.”

Alexander dueted a couple of videos from the challenge.

Let us know what you think in the comments and on our social media accounts.

Sources: NME, Years & Years Official YouTube Channel, Olly Alexander Official TikTok Account,