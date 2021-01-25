HOT

New Series Will Make US Debut In February

(image via Channel 4)

The new 5-part drama series It’s A Sin debuted last Friday on Channel 4 in the UK and the reaction from the LGBTQ community is overwhelmingly positive.

The series – from Queer As Folk creator Russell T. Davies – chronicles the journey of four friends in London during a decade in which everything changed, including the rise of AIDS.

A new trailer released today announces It’s A Sin will premiere in the U.S. on February 18 on HBO Max which co-produced the series.

“It’s 1981, the start of a new decade and Ritchie (Olly Alexander), Roscoe (Omari Douglas) and Colin (Callum Scott Howells) begin a new life in London,” reads the official synopsis. “Strangers at first, these young gay lads, and their best friend Jill (Years and Years’ Lydia West), find themselves thrown together, and soon share each other’s adventures.”

“But a new virus is on the rise, and soon their lives will be tested in ways they never imagined,” continues the creators. “As the decade passes, and they grow up in the shadow of AIDS, they’re determined to live and love more fiercely than ever.”

The cast also includes Neil Patrick Harris, Stephen Fry, Shaun Dooley, Lydia West, and Nathaniel Ash.

(image via HBO Max)

The reaction from the Twitterverse was off the charts:

What do you think?