New Series Will Make US Debut In February

The new 5-part drama series It’s A Sin debuted last Friday on Channel 4 in the UK and the reaction from the LGBTQ community is overwhelmingly positive.

The series – from Queer As Folk creator Russell T. Davies – chronicles the journey of four friends in London during a decade in which everything changed, including the rise of AIDS.

A new trailer released today announces It’s A Sin will premiere in the U.S. on February 18 on HBO Max which co-produced the series.

“It’s 1981, the start of a new decade and Ritchie (Olly Alexander), Roscoe (Omari Douglas) and Colin (Callum Scott Howells) begin a new life in London,” reads the official synopsis. “Strangers at first, these young gay lads, and their best friend Jill (Years and Years’ Lydia West), find themselves thrown together, and soon share each other’s adventures.”

“But a new virus is on the rise, and soon their lives will be tested in ways they never imagined,” continues the creators. “As the decade passes, and they grow up in the shadow of AIDS, they’re determined to live and love more fiercely than ever.”

The cast also includes Neil Patrick Harris, Stephen Fry, Shaun Dooley, Lydia West, and Nathaniel Ash.

The reaction from the Twitterverse was off the charts:

#ItsASin is so FULL of heart, I can’t help but smile. @russelldavies63 you really are a wonderful human being. The script is beautiful, the performances are sublime and its so close to home I can’t stop thinking about it. ❤️ — David Ames (@semadivad) January 22, 2021

Not yet 'out' to my family, in the '80s, I left homophobic suburbia to do a drama degree. Within weeks, I was visiting men dying of AIDS, alone in hospital. #ItsASin wasn't just an emotional watch, it's like viewing my life on TV. I know what happens next. Coz I lived that too. pic.twitter.com/GaAecFn3LD — Stewart Who? (@DJstewartwho) January 23, 2021

TV should educate, empower, shock and open our eyes to the world around us and that’s what It’s a Sin has just beautifully and effortlessly done. It wasn’t sugarcoated or romanticised, it was raw, pure and truthful. Everyone NEEDS to watch this.#ItsASin pic.twitter.com/XOuEsyEHLY — Jack Newman 🌻 (@Janksy_) January 23, 2021

To any young people who may have watched #ItsASin last night. It’s going to be ok. In fact, it’s going to be hard, but you will come to terms with who you are. You’re amazing and special. And some AMAZING people laid the groundwork, angels lost their lives. Always remember them. — TheVivienne (@THEVIVIENNEUK) January 23, 2021

If you haven't watched #ItsASin yet, please do! Knowing about LGBTQ+ history is so important and this show taught me a lot of things I didnt realise about how hard it was in the 80s. We're so lucky, but there is still work to be done. The older generation seriously paved the way. — Tia Kofi (@TiaKofi) January 23, 2021