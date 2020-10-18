Happy 33rd Birthday Zac Efron! 10 of His Sexiest Instagram Pics Revealed

Get the balloons ready and pop that champagne because we are celebrating hunky Zac Efron‘s 33rd birthday today!
Zac, for many of us in the gay community, has been one of those stars we just can’t seem to get enough of. He’s managed to keep our interest due to his charitable efforts, acting abilities and dynamic personality over the years but there’s one thing about him that still revs our engines to this very day.
HE’S. FINE. AS. HELL. Zac has effortlessly morphed from cute twink to muscle stud to bearded daddy over the past fifteen years. We’ve seen him embrace each wholeheartedly with one thing remaining the same: that damn handsome face and smile. Woof. Seriously woof. But I digress…
Today we are taking a look back at some of his sexiest social media moments in an effort to make you, our readers, enjoy your Sunday that much more.
So kick back, scroll down, and take in the view that is Zac Efron. You’re welcome in advance!
Behind-the-scenes Zac.
Happy Earth Day! I have always been in awe of the magic and mystery of Mother Nature. Exploring the unknown has always been a true passion in my life and now, more than ever, I realize how important it is to take care of our planet, our people and every living thing we share it with. Please be safe, be healthy and be kind to one another. 🌍 ❤ Join us tonight for the #greatglobalcleanup on @discovery at 10pm ET #earthday @earthdaynetwork earthday.org | #EarthDay2020
Earth Day Zac.
Making Funny Faces With Adam Devine Zac.
Smiling On A Plane Zac.
Flexing With His Hot As Hell Friends Zac.
Sauna Zac.
Suited Up Zac.
Jim Carrey Playing With His Nipple Zac.
Chilling On The Couch Zac.
Driving With His Equally Cute Brother Dylan Zac.