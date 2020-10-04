Zac Efron’s Beard is Still In Tact & Looking Hotter Than Ever — See Pics

It’s always a wonderful thing when a guy embraces his woofy, beardy self. Zac Efron is a perfect definition of that.

The 32-year-old’s transformation from twink to muscle stud to full blown daddy has been quite interesting to watch over the years. Fans saw a completely different side of him, much to their happiness, when he debuted his deliciously yummy beard during the trailer for his Netflix series Down to Earth with Zac Efron earlier this year.

Some thought that he would only keep up his bearded appearance for the show and possibly revert back to a clean shaven face (nothing wrong with that as dude is fine as hell regardless). Luckily he’s kept his facial hair thing going all this time later as Zac was spotted rocking a very similar look compared to the video above in one of his most recent outings.

He was all smiles on a lunch date with rumored girlfriend Vanessa Valladares during his time in Australia (see pics HERE). Zac bundled up and appeared to engage in a lively conversation all while looking totally cute in the process.

Zac is one of the many A-list stars who happen to prefer a little stubble on their face. Others who are known for their bearded appearance include handsome guys like Drake, Liam Hemsworth, Ricky Martin and Justin Theroux. Yum.