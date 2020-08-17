HOT

Zac, Drake & More: 10 Celebs Who Look Damn Good With a Beard or Facial Hair

Zac, Drake & More: 10 Celebs Who Look Damn Good With a Beard or Facial Hair

Credit: Drake Instagram

2020 may just be the year of the beard. So many A-list hunks have gone from being clean shaven to furlicious recently that its making us see them in a different and much more sexier light.

Perhaps these months of quarantine have influenced their need for facial hair amid all the barbershops being closed, but no matter the reason these guys look good. We are talking drool emoji, pants halfway down your ankles, right (or left arm) getting in a good workout after seeing their last thirst-quenching photo good. 

Take a look at some of these men who have happily embraced the hairier side of things. Kind of a great way to start your week, amirite?

Happy Easter! Stay safe. Stay in bed.

Liam Hemsworth

Billy Eichner

Idris Elba

Oye, saluda que no dormimos juntos. ☀️🤟🏼☀️

Ricky Martin

Drake via his IG story.

Drake

Zac Efron

Justin Theroux

Rocco Steele

Jason Momoa

Christopher Meloni

What do you think?