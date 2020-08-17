Zac, Drake & More: 10 Celebs Who Look Damn Good With a Beard or Facial Hair

2020 may just be the year of the beard. So many A-list hunks have gone from being clean shaven to furlicious recently that its making us see them in a different and much more sexier light.

Perhaps these months of quarantine have influenced their need for facial hair amid all the barbershops being closed, but no matter the reason these guys look good. We are talking drool emoji, pants halfway down your ankles, right (or left arm) getting in a good workout after seeing their last thirst-quenching photo good.

Take a look at some of these men who have happily embraced the hairier side of things. Kind of a great way to start your week, amirite?

Liam Hemsworth

Billy Eichner

Idris Elba

Ricky Martin

Drake

Zac Efron

Justin Theroux

Rocco Steele

Jason Momoa

Christopher Meloni