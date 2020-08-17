Zac, Drake & More: 10 Celebs Who Look Damn Good With a Beard or Facial Hair

2020 may just be the year of the beard. So many A-list hunks have gone from being clean shaven to furlicious recently that its making us see them in a different and much more sexier light.
Perhaps these months of quarantine have influenced their need for facial hair amid all the barbershops being closed, but no matter the reason these guys look good. We are talking drool emoji, pants halfway down your ankles, right (or left arm) getting in a good workout after seeing their last thirst-quenching photo good.
Take a look at some of these men who have happily embraced the hairier side of things. Kind of a great way to start your week, amirite?
Liam Hemsworth
Billy Eichner
Idris Elba
Ricky Martin
Drake
Happy Earth Day! I have always been in awe of the magic and mystery of Mother Nature. Exploring the unknown has always been a true passion in my life and now, more than ever, I realize how important it is to take care of our planet, our people and every living thing we share it with. Please be safe, be healthy and be kind to one another. 🌍 ❤ Join us tonight for the #greatglobalcleanup on @discovery at 10pm ET #earthday @earthdaynetwork earthday.org | #EarthDay2020
Zac Efron
Justin Theroux
Rocco Steele
Jason Momoa
Christopher Meloni
What do you think?