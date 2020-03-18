‘Big Brother Canada’ Alum Kenny Brain is Our Hottie of the Week

Kenny Brain‘s attractiveness could be spotted from miles away. It was also seen for hours upon hours on the live feeds during his appearance on the 2nd season of Big Brother Canada back in 2014. So you had an legitimate excuse to watch him as much as you wanted without feeling like a creep while doing so. Yay!

The Vancouver mainstay is the latest pick for Instinct Magazine’s Hottie of the Week because, well, duh, look at him, but there’s so much more to this bearded sexpot of a guy that goes beyond what people know about already from his time on reality television.

For instance, his full-time job is being a contractor where I’m sure someone at this point has had their Brawny Paper Towel guy fantasy come to life the instant he knocks on their door.

He’s also blissfully in love and happens to adore dogs (especially his super cute one), music, food and more, all of which he discusses in our interview with him below.

What do you think is the most attractive part about yourself?

Probably my work ethic. Maybe it’s more what I’m most proud of – but what’s the difference really. Whatever I’m doing, I fully dive in and because of that I’ve accomplished a lot of things I’m very proud of.

What do you find guys compliment on you the most, physically?

Eyes and thighs. Apparently I have a sparkle to my eye (or so my mom tells me) and I’ve always had pretty giant thunder thighs for my body frame. When I got fat in university, I would split my jeans vertically up the thigh when I used to squat down.

What, to you, defines sexy in another man?

Humor and self-awareness. If you can make me laugh, I’m usually a puddle. Otherwise knowing who the f**k you are. I, in no way, am under the illusion that I’m perfect and would never expect someone else to be – but know your shit. Work on it. Have a sense of humor about it. We’ve all got baggage and seeing someone carry that s**t with confidence is ultra-sexy.

What is your proudest moment so far in your life in being an out and proud gay man?

I think it would be the amount of messages I have received and continue to receive from people who have watched my season of Big Brother Canada and felt like they have been represented or were able to become more comfortable/come out with who they truly are. It was amazing knowing you impacted someone’s direction in life in a positive way.

What haven’t you accomplished, personally or professionally, that you are wanting to do in the next 2-3 years?

Two things immediately come to mind and that would be to get my red seal in carpentry – the highest level of the trade you can go. The second is to get my motorcycle license. My dad has driven Harley’s his whole life and I’ve always wanted one myself.

Have you found love? If so what is the best part of your relationship and what do you love most in your partner(s)?

I have. I met Patrick about 16 months ago. I remember the first time we met. He came over and we ended up just chatting and drinking and laughing SO much. I think we both have a knack for telling embarrassing stories about ourselves so it just flowed so easily. I’m from Newfoundland and he’s Irish so our cultures are incredibly similar. When he left I was like damn… I didn’t want him to leave?! And honestly that never happens, I’m usually like thank gawwwwd I’m by myself again.

We saw each other a couple times after that and solidified what I already knew. So to answer your question… the best part is how much fun we have. Especially when it’s just the two of us. We laugh all the time and for me that’s extremely important. The thing I love most about him is his empathy and incredibly caring nature. He has such a giant heart and total lack of vanity which is great because i’m vain enough for the two of us (#Knowyours**t). The fact that he doesn’t realize how handsome he is and how much of an insanely talented artist he is makes him even sexier.

Rapid fire question time:

Favorite movie of all time?

Almost Famous.

Biggest celebrity crush at the moment?

Tom Hardy’s lips

Favorite cheat meal or snack that you can’t get enough of?

Mini eggs. The giant Costco size.

If you’re stuck on an island for eternity, what CD do you want to have there with you?

Such a tough question. Classics like Rumours by Fleetwood Mac or Harvest by Neil Young would be solid choices but I think I would ultimately go with the soundtrack to Almost Famous lol.

What does it mean to be featured as our Hottie of the Week for you?

Totally flattered. And humbled really. There is an insane amount of beautiful men in this world from every walk of life so I really appreciate the shout out.

Learn more about Kenny by following him on his popular Instagram account here.