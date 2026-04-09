Zane Phillips Shows Off His Juicy Muscles in ‘The Comeback’

Written by Eugene
Eugene

Eugene is an Instinct Magazine's writer for everything LGBTQIA+, from the hottest celeb tea to the most pressing community news. With a sharp eye for detail and a love for keeping it real, Eugene serv...

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Published Apr 9, 2026

Another day, another slay for Zane Phillips. 2026 has been a very solid year for this handsome actor, with his irresistible charm lighting up popular TV shows like Loot, RuPaul’s Drag Race, and now, The Comeback.

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Zane Phillips: 2026’s Hottest New Screen Crush

But let’s talk about the latest The Comeback episode, because, honey, Phillips just brought the heat. In the final season of the beloved series, Phillips plays Dean, sharing the screen with the iconic Lisa Kudrow. While the queen of comedy is, of course, a legend, it’s no surprise that Zane Phillips quickly stole the spotlight. Why? Those arms. Those biceps. And that impossibly perfect physique, clearly designed to make hearts race. Trust us, Twitter exploded in adoration for the gorgeous muscles he’s flaunting in a sweater vest, proving that nerdy can be swoon-worthy too.

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Zane

The Comeback Gets a Little Extra Heat

His jawline could cut glass, and those muscles? Well, they’ve got everyone feeling a little weak in the knees. Whether he’s showing up in tight tees or sporting that playful ‘aww, look at me, I’m adorable and hot’ vibe, Phillips knows how to keep fans on their toes (and on their screens).

 

Jawline, Biceps, and a Whole Lotta Charisma

Now, with The Comeback’s final season streaming on HBO Max, Phillips’ viral presence has made it clear that it’s not just the plot that’s got people glued to their TVs. It’s his juicy muscles and a whole lotta charisma. And we’re here for it. So go ahead, get your thirst on. We’re definitely not stopping you. 

 

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