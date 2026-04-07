6 Hot Former Rugby Players Who Tackled Their Way Into Acting

Let’s be honest—there’s something about Rugby players. The strength, the grit, the thighs that could probably crush watermelons… and apparently, the acting chops too? Somewhere between the scrums and the spotlight, these athletes traded jerseys for scripts—and we are not complaining.

Here are six former (or part-time) rugby players who made the leap to acting… and brought all that on-field energy with them.

Peter Claffey: The Gentle Giant Era

Peter Claffey 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/xlAsfod9Th — Fit Famous Males (@FitFamousMales) March 22, 2026

Standing tall (very tall, thank you), Peter Claffey went from dominating rugby pitches with Galwegians RFC and Connacht to landing a major role in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

The casting team reportedly wanted someone “over 6-foot-5” with a soft, grounded presence—and Claffey said, “say less.” It’s that rare combo of intimidating build + soft energy that makes him instantly watchable… and yes, very easy on the eyes.

Robbie G.K.: From Scrums to Steamy Drama

If you’re watching Heated Rivalry, then you already know Robbie G.K. is doing more than just acting—he’s serving.

Before becoming a certified queer fan favorite as Kip Grady, Robbie was playing in Vancouver and with the Charlottetown Rugby Football Club. That athletic background? It shows. The confidence, the physicality, the presence… it all translates on screen in ways that have fans collectively losing their minds.

Alvise Rigo: Italian Rugby Meets Queer Cinema

Alvise Rigo might just be the definition of European cinema meets athlete fantasy.

Before starring in Nuovo Olimpio, a deeply emotional queer love story, Rigo played in Italy’s top leagues for Mogliano Rugby and Valsugana Rugby Padova. On screen, he swaps tackles for tenderness—and somehow still keeps that commanding, athletic energy intact.

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Jacob Elordi: The “Wait… He Played Rugby?” Moment

Jacob Elordi 😍🍑 pic.twitter.com/rzHmZ7murU — Fit Famous Males (@FitFamousMales) September 3, 2023

Yes, really—Jacob Elordi had rugby roots back in high school.

Before becoming everyone’s favorite tall, brooding heartthrob, Elordi was on the field until an injury nudged him toward acting. And honestly? The universe made a call, and it worked out. That physical presence and confidence? Definitely not learned overnight.

Agustín Della Corte: Athlete Turned Leading Man

Agustín Della Corte is what happens when a professional rugby career meets undeniable screen charisma.

After debuting internationally for Uruguay at just 19, he transitioned into acting with roles in Society of the Snow and Olympo. As Roque Pérez—the brooding rugby captain with feelings—he became an instant queer fan favorite. Add modeling to the mix, and suddenly we’re all paying attention.

Javier Bardem: The Unexpected Veteran

Javier Bardem is an icon 😍 The Oscar winner discusses his long-standing love of rugby on the Big Jim Show!#RWC2023 | #ARGvNZL pic.twitter.com/3MecXN2nC2 — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) October 20, 2023

Plot twist: before becoming an Oscar-winning legend, Javier Bardem played rugby for Spain’s junior national team.

Yes, that Javier Bardem. The same one who gave us No Country for Old Men also once scrummed his way across a field. It just proves that charisma like his? It was always going to land somewhere big.

Why This Just Hits Different

There’s a reason these men transition so seamlessly into acting. Being an athlete demands discipline, teamwork, emotional control—and let’s be real, a certain level of presence. Acting just gives them a new field to dominate.

And for us? It means getting performances that feel grounded, physical, and—let’s not pretend otherwise—extremely watchable.

So whether they’re running plays or running lines, one thing’s clear: as former players, they don’t just tackle opponents… they tackle Hollywood too.