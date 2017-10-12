Colton Haynes And Billy Eichner Had A Very Hot Gay Sex Scene On 'American Horror Story'

Colton Haynes and Billy Eichner had a very passionate, very hot gay sex scene on the new episode of American Horror Story: Cult.

Without spoiling too much, Colton Haynes, who plays Detective Samuels, is having an affair with Harrison Wilton (Billy Eichner), who happens to be Ally Mayfair-Richards' (Sarah Paulson) neighbor.

Paulson actually walks in on the men getting it on, before she goes off to save Eichner's wife, who has otherwise been incapacitated.

We knew we were in for something special with Colton tweeted about the episode before it aired.

Lordy!

H/T: Gay Star News