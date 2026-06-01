Get to Know Homer Gere, the New ‘Euphoria’ Scene-Stealer

If you’ve been scrolling through social media lately, chances are you’ve come across a surprising new internet obsession: Homer Gere. Yes, that Gere. The son of Hollywood icon Richard Gere has officially entered the chat thanks to his appearance in season three of Euphoria, and somehow the internet’s biggest takeaway wasn’t his acting, his famous family, or even the fact that he’s playing a new character.

It was his body.

Specifically, people online have been describing Homer as having a “regular/realistic” body, a phrase that has probably launched a thousand think pieces and approximately five million tweets.

And honestly? The reaction says as much about internet culture as it does about Homer himself.

Let’s Get the Nepo Baby Conversation Out of the Way

Before we dive into Euphoria fever, yes, Homer comes from Hollywood royalty. Born on February 6, 2000, Homer James Jigme Gere is Richard Gere’s eldest son. According to InStyle, his first two names honor his grandparents, while “Jigme” reflects his father’s Buddhist background and translates to “fearless.” Not a bad name to grow into.

Homer was raised in Westchester, New York, where he was co-parented by his mother and father even after their divorce. Later, he attended Brown University in Rhode Island, studying psychology before eventually pursuing acting full-time.

So yes, he’s technically a nepo baby.

But he’s also entering the industry the old-fashioned way by auditioning, taking smaller roles, and figuring things out as he goes.

The Body Discourse Nobody Asked For

What really got people talking after Euphoria aired was Homer’s appearance on screen. Viewers flooded social media praising what many described as a more realistic physique compared to the hyper-sculpted bodies audiences often see in television. The whole conversation is a little funny when you stop and think about it.

A body is a body.

Richard Gere’s son Homer Gere is currently going viral for his “regular body” after featuring in the latest Euphoria episode pic.twitter.com/TdtOZnHl6R — ★ (@POPin4k) May 26, 2026

Still, there is something undeniably refreshing about seeing someone who looks strong, healthy, and human rather than like they spent six months surviving exclusively on grilled chicken and professional lighting.

Perhaps that’s why Homer’s scenes felt grounded. He looks like someone you might actually run into in real life.

A surprisingly rare achievement in Hollywood these days.

RELATED: Are You Just Watching ‘Euphoria’ for Jacob Elordi? Is He the Only Plot Left?

A Very Euphoria Introduction

Homer joins the latest season as Dylan Reed, an actor within the show’s universe. Ironically, he did not even know that detail until just two days before filming began. Instead of panicking, Homer has said the late reveal actually helped. Less time to overthink meant less time to get in his own head. That strategy appears to have worked.

Does Richard Gere Give Acting Advice?

The answer is yes, but probably not in the way people expect.

Homer has revealed to Entertainment Tonight that his father offers plenty of guidance, though it is less about acting techniques and more about navigating the industry itself. According to Homer, Richard’s advice focuses on how to carry yourself professionally and how to build a positive, sustainable career.

Even sweeter, the two apparently talk every day and remain extremely close despite Richard now living in Madrid.

Honestly, that’s the kind of Hollywood family dynamic we don’t hear enough about.

This Is Only the Beginning

Despite the sudden attention, Euphoria is actually Homer’s first major experience working on a professional set. His résumé currently includes appearances in music videos and short films such as Rapids, Running, Tiger & Sparrows, and August.

That list is about to get a lot longer.

According to Homer they have already wrapped filming on The Shards, the upcoming series from Ryan Murphy. In other words, Euphoria may be introducing audiences to Homer Gere, but it probably won’t be the last time they see him.

Famous last name or not, Hollywood appears to have found its newest rising star.