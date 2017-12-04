Porn Star August Ames Refuses To Work With Men Who Have Done Gay Porn

August Ames, a popular female porn star who has been in the industry for a couple of years now, is receiving a ton of backlash on social media due to a tweet she made about refusing to work with men who have done gay porn.

It all started with a tweet about her evidently being replaced by another female performer because the male in the film had previously filmed gay porn.

whichever (lady) performer is replacing me tomorrow for @EroticaXNews , you’re shooting with a guy who has shot gay porn, just to let cha know. BS is all I can sayDo agents really not care about who they’re representing? #ladirect I do my homework for my body — August Ames (@AugustAmesxxx) December 3, 2017

The studio didn't name the male in this situation, but a lot of people on social media read her tweet that implies working with a gay who did gay porn would affect her health wise.

That wasn't the only tweet she sent. When someone asked her if she was homophobic, this was her response:

NOT homophobic. Most girls don’t shoot with guys who have shot gay porn, for safety. That’s just how it is with me. I’m not putting my body at risk, i don’t know what they do in their private lives. https://t.co/MRKt2GrAU4 — August Ames (@AugustAmesxxx) December 3, 2017

And then she said this...

How am I homophobic if I myself am attracted to women? Not wanting to have sex with gay men is not homophobic; they don’t want to have sex with me either so byeeeee — August Ames (@AugustAmesxxx) December 3, 2017

After that tweet, other people in the industry came for her (no pun intended), regarding her assumptions about men who do gay porn. Notably,legend in the industry Jessica Drake:

performers, by all means, fuck who you want to fuck...

but if you're eliminating folks based on the fact they they may have done gay or crossover work, your logic is seriously flawed.

reality is, WE DON'T KNOW who does what with whom when there are no cameras. — jessica drake (@thejessicadrake) December 4, 2017

And on the gay side, Austin Wilde put his two cents in:

She’s an uneducated homophobe making false statements based solely on her homophobia and lack of education on how things work in all areas of the industry. There’s the story. — Austin (@AustinWilde) December 4, 2017

As well as Jaxton Wheeler...

Let me fucking clarify

Someone pass this to @AugustAmesxxx and whoever else that needs actual education. Daddy is dealing out duntz hats today.@gayvn @GAYXXXBLOG @DevilsFilm @kinkdotcom @mindgeek pic.twitter.com/2PczP4rCba — Sir Jaxton Wheeler (@JaxtonWheeler) December 4, 2017

And Ryan Rose...

THIS BITCH RIGHT HERE Belligerent Discrimination! Hey let’s bet. I bet I can get more of a reaction talking about a woman and sexual misconduct then a woman porn star spreading homophobia! Sad both things are still issues now a days. https://t.co/pdhpnqWs6K — RyanRose (@RyanRoseXXX) December 4, 2017

As of five hours ago, August stands by her words, and thinks her eyebrows are what really matters at the end of the day.

I don’t have anything to apologize for! Apologizing for taking extra steps to ensue that my body stays safe? Fuck you guys attacking me when none of my intentions were malicious. I fucking love the gay community! What the fuck ever! I CHOOSE who I have inside my body. No hate. https://t.co/7dSbq27K2F — August Ames (@AugustAmesxxx) December 4, 2017