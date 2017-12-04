Porn Star August Ames Refuses To Work With Men Who Have Done Gay Porn
August Ames, a popular female porn star who has been in the industry for a couple of years now, is receiving a ton of backlash on social media due to a tweet she made about refusing to work with men who have done gay porn.
It all started with a tweet about her evidently being replaced by another female performer because the male in the film had previously filmed gay porn.
The studio didn't name the male in this situation, but a lot of people on social media read her tweet that implies working with a gay who did gay porn would affect her health wise.
That wasn't the only tweet she sent. When someone asked her if she was homophobic, this was her response:
And then she said this...
After that tweet, other people in the industry came for her (no pun intended), regarding her assumptions about men who do gay porn. Notably,legend in the industry Jessica Drake:
And on the gay side, Austin Wilde put his two cents in:
As well as Jaxton Wheeler...
And Ryan Rose...
As of five hours ago, August stands by her words, and thinks her eyebrows are what really matters at the end of the day.
