’13 Reasons Why’ Star Tommy Dorfman Announces Engagement

’13 Reasons Why’ Star Tommy Dorfman recently announced her engagement to her girlfriend in a recent episode of Rachel Bilson’s Broad Ideas podcast.

The 30-year-old actress revealed that her now fiancée is one of the very first women she’s been with “in a very long time,” and she started feeling attracted to women “in a way that I hadn’t really been aware of since high school.”

Dorfman began to explore her attraction to women after divorcing with her husband of 5 years, Peter Zurkuhlen.

“I had this unresolved, unexplored thing. I was like, ‘This is the year that I’m gonna go on some dates with girls and feel that out again, and not feel ashamed about it,'” she shared.

The actress seems to be very much in love as she gushed about her relationship saying,

“It’s safe. Also not safe, like, being in love is so scary. So uncomfortable, so painful. All the universal feelings of being in love that are probably the same.”

She also described what it’s like to go through hormone therapy, stating that it’s

“wild to be 29 and going through puberty again.”

Dorfman then shared that her fiancée played a big a part in the process as she

“knew how, so she did it for me the first time. Then she was out of town and we FaceTimed and she walked me through it.”

The actress is yet to reveal the identity of her fiancée, however, she confirmed that she is a “cis woman” and described her as “just a gay girl.”

