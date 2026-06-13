Andy Cohen Is Officially Off the Market

Andy Cohen has spent years professionally coaxing celebrities into oversharing on camera, but this time the only person being gently interrogated was himself—and honestly, he didn’t put up much of a fight.

RELATED: Hudson Williams Lands in Hot Water Over a Resurfaced Drunken Photo

It all started the way modern celebrity romance usually does: not with a meet-cute, but with paparazzi surveillance. Cohen was spotted walking hand in hand with finance executive Kevin Sobieski at a Manhattan Italian restaurant during his birthday dinner. Casual. Romantic. Slightly invasive. The full package.

Then came the confirmation on Radio Andy, where Cohen essentially said: yes, that is my boyfriend, yes I’m in love, and no, I didn’t plan on the internet finding out like this.

“I feel like if you’ve been listening to this show, maybe you’ve gotten a sense that something’s going on with me,” he said.

Translation: the clues were there, you just weren’t emotionally committed enough to decode them.

Andy Cohen and the July 4th party where it started

Co-host John Hill—who also happens to be an ex of Cohen’s, because of course this is that kind of ecosystem—cut straight to the point:

“So you have a boyfriend?” “I do,” he confirms.

@realpoptalk Andy Cohen opens up about his new boyfriend Kevin Sobieski, where and how they met, how long they’ve been together, and how his kids love him. Andy Cohen loves this man, and oh how we love to see it ♥️ #andycohen #bravo #realhousewivesoftiktok #andycohenradio #realhousewives ♬ original sound – realpoptalk

No hesitation. No dramatic pause. Just a man accepting his narrative arc. From there, he did what he does best: turned a simple answer into a full emotional documentary.

“I very methodically put my number in his phone,” he continued. “Apparently, I said to him twice that night, I want to make sure this number is right.”

There is something deeply on-brand about a man falling in love with enough administrative precision to double-check his own phone number. It’s romance, but with quality control.

Hill, understandably amused, relayed Sobieski’s response: basically, he knew Cohen meant business because the number verification process was treated like a NASA launch sequence.

Cohen’s response? Yes. That’s correct. He is, in fact, a serious man. The origin story goes back to a July 4th party in 2025—because nothing says destiny like fireworks, questionable snacks, and accidentally meeting your future boyfriend in a social setting you almost skipped.

“I saw him from across the party. I almost didn’t go. I dragged myself out,” he said. “And I was like, ‘I gotta talk to this guy. Who is this guy?’”

And just like that, the mission was initiated.

RELATED: Chris Appleton’s ‘Baywatch’ Debut Has More Abs Than Actual Plot

Kind, strong, smart, and apparently very chill about everything

Once the “methodical number entry incident” was behind them, things apparently moved at the speed of emotional maturity.

“This man is kind and strong and smart, and he’s an adult, and he loves my children. And they love him. And I love him.”

A rare sentence in celebrity discourse where everyone involved—including the children—sounds emotionally regulated. He added that they’ve taken things slow, deliberately integrating Sobieski into family life like a carefully curated subscription service. No glitches. No drama. No chaotic group chat energy.

And here’s the part that would make even the most cynical Bravo viewer raise an eyebrow… Cohen says that in 11 months, he and Sobieski have not had a single fight or disagreement. Which, in relationship terms, is either true love or the calm before someone argues about dishwasher loading philosophy. But for now, we accept it.

“We just view life the same way,” he said, still sounding mildly shocked that such a thing exists in the wild.

Almost a secret… until it wasn’t

Cohen originally planned to reveal everything on their one-year anniversary, July 4th. But the paparazzi, as they tend to do, accelerated the timeline by simply existing. His producer, Jordan Fazio, chimed in with the kind of emotional commentary usually reserved for season finales:

“You’ve been really happy and excited, and, like, it’s just, like, bursting out of you… it makes me want to cry.”

Which is producer-speak for: we all saw this coming, you were radiating it like a human Pride float.

“I really am happy,” Cohen replied. “I can’t believe I found this guy. I’m in shock.”

For someone who has spent a career narrating other people’s chaos, Cohen’s own love story is almost suspiciously calm. No scandal. No twist. Just a man who double-checked a phone number, went to a party he almost skipped, and accidentally ended up in a relationship that, so far, refuses to implode for entertainment value.