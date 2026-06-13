Kit Harington Thinks He’s Doing Too Many Nude Scenes

Kit Harington has a problem. Not a serious problem. Not a Westeros-is-on-fire problem. Not a White Walker problem. A naked problem. Or at least that’s what the actor seems to think.

During a recent appearance on Variety’s Actors On Actors series, Harington reunited with his former Game of Thrones co-star Peter Dinklage and revealed a concern that caught many fans off guard.

“I’m weirdly doing a lot of nudity at the moment, and sex scenes,” he said. “The more I do it, the more I think, ‘I think I should stop.’”

Stop? Sir, we’re going to need to see your work.

Kit Harington Versus The Naked Allegations

To be fair, Harington’s concern isn’t really about audiences. It’s about his kids.

“I’ve got to start thinking about my kids, like, ‘Why is Daddy always naked on-screen?’”

A reasonable question from a parent. An unreasonable question from the rest of us is: Is Daddy actually always naked on-screen? Thankfully, Dinklage was ready with the only response that mattered.

“Nudity’s good.”

Thank you, Peter. Moving on. The actor then joked that their children spend enough time running around naked at home anyway, adding, “That’ll be a conversation for the therapist one day.” Possibly. But that’s future therapist business.

The Industry Of Keeping Kit Harington Underdressed

The funny thing is that Harington may be overestimating just how often he’s getting his kit off. Sure, viewers of Industry might feel differently.

Kit Harington in the latest episode of ‘INDUSTRY’ pic.twitter.com/hoAbqB0ONm — ☆ (@MENin4K) February 16, 2026

In the HBO drama’s third season, Harington arrived as Sir Henry Muck, a wealthy aristocrat with questionable judgment and a talent for finding himself in increasingly messy situations. Emotional messes. Corporate messes. Relationship messes. And occasionally towel-related messes.

Between bathtubs, showers, and the show’s famously chaotic power dynamics, Henry spends a fair amount of time wearing very little. Not because the show is trying to break records, but because apparently billionaires process their feelings differently. It’s not exactly a complaint department issue.

A Scientific Review Of Kit Harington’s Recent Nudity

Let’s examine the evidence. Extrapolations? He went swimming. While wearing a swimsuit. Next. The Beast Within? Audiences got a brief glimpse of his backside. Brief being the operative word.

Unless Harington is secretly counting every shirtless scene, every unbuttoned shirt, and every dramatic bath, the numbers aren’t exactly screaming “professional nudist.” Which leads to another possibility. Maybe he’s talking about projects we haven’t seen yet.

For The Good Of The Realm

Not everyone shares Harington’s concern. Playwright Jeremy O. Harris certainly doesn’t. After working with the actor during the West End run of Slave Play, Harris posted on X: “People always want Kit to get his kit out when they work with him!”

A statement that somehow feels both wildly specific and universally understood.

At the end of the day, Harington can do whatever makes him comfortable. If that means fewer nude scenes in the future, that’s entirely his call. But if he’s genuinely worried that audiences have reached maximum Kit Harington exposure, the available data tells a different story.

The North remembers. The internet remembers. And judging by fan reactions, nobody is exactly organizing a campaign for more sweaters.